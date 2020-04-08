Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Case 25: We are reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a female in her 60s in Bonneville County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case has no recent travel history or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. Therefore, community spread of COVID-19 is identified.
Case 26: We are reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a male in his 40s in Madison County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. This individual had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 while out of the State of Idaho.
Case 27: We are reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a male in his 40s in Teton County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The individual had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 while out of the State of Idaho.
Epidemiologists with EIPH are investigating these cases.
Current COVID-19 Cases Counts
|County
|Cases
|Bonneville*
|8
|Clark
|0
|Custer
|2
|Fremont
|2
|Jefferson*
|4
|Lemhi
|0
|Madison*
|5
|Teton*
|6
|Total
|27
*Indicates community transmission of COVID-19.
COVID-19 Q & A of the Day
Question: Is it OK for a person to donate blood?
Answer: In healthcare settings across the United States, donated blood is a lifesaving, essential part of caring for patients. The need for donated blood is constant, and blood centers are open and in urgent need of donations. CDC encourages people who are well to continue to donate blood if they are able, even if they are practicing social distancing because of COVID-19. CDC is supporting blood centers by providing recommendations that will keep donors and staff safe. Examples of these recommendations include spacing donor chairs 6 feet apart, thoroughly adhering to environmental cleaning practices, and encouraging donors to make donation appointments ahead of time. For more information, please go to: https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/location/idahofalls-american-red-cross.html.