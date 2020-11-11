Health officials are preparing to distribute a batch of rapid coronavirus tests to staff and residents of corrections facilities and county jails who show symptoms of COVID-19.
The state funnels such rapid tests, called BinaxNOW tests, to health districts in Idaho from a large pool of regular allotments from the federal government. Previous tests through this pipeline in Idaho have been dedicated to testing in schools.
“We are still in the process of finalizing everything with the allotment for correctional facilities,” Eastern Idaho Public Health District spokeswoman Mimi Taylor told the Post Register in an email. “We know they are for rapid detection and intended to be used on symptomatic individuals only.”
Rapid antigen coronavirus tests produce results much quicker — in 15 minutes, according to federal health regulators — than other, more accurate diagnostic tests called PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, which often take days to process. The health district treats a positive antigen test result as a “probable” coronavirus case, not a confirmed case.
Outbreaks in crowded correction facilities around the state have led to hundreds of people in jails and prisons testing positive for the virus. At least four inmates in state prisons have died from COVID-19, according to the Idaho Press.
In eastern Idaho, at least two notable outbreaks were reported this summer.
One outbreak, in Bonneville County’s jail, led to all but one inmate in a 35-person pod testing positive for COVID-19. Another in Bingham County’s jail left two-thirds of the jail’s then-83 inmates with the virus.
Rollout of the new tests isn’t finalized yet, Taylor said.
In Bonneville County, Idaho Falls Emergency Medical Services are preparing to administer rapid tests to symptomatic first responders and critical infrastructure workers, such as power company workers, who show symptoms of the virus. The tests are not for the general public.
EMS Chief Eric Day told the Post Register on Tuesday that several steps remain before EMS staff can administer the tests, including getting approval from state lab officials and getting the tests from the health district. But, he said he “anticipate(s) within two weeks that it’ll be operational.”