Friday, April 10, 2020
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported a new case of COVID-19 in Bonneville County on Friday, bringing the county's total to 12 and the health district's total to 31.
Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Case 31: We are reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a male in his 50s in Bonneville County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case has no recent travel history or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. Therefore, community spread of COVID-19 is identified.
Epidemiologists with EIPH are investigating this case.
Current COVID-19 cases counts
|County
|Cases
|Bonneville*
|12
|Clark
|0
|Custer
|2
|Fremont
|2
|Jefferson*
|4
|Lemhi
|0
|Madison*
|5
|Teton*
|6
|Total
|31
*Indicates community transmission of COVID-19.