Friday, April 10, 2020

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported a new case of COVID-19 in Bonneville County on Friday, bringing the county's total to 12 and the health district's total to 31.

Positive COVID-19 Test Results

Case 31: We are reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a male in his 50s in Bonneville County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case has no recent travel history or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. Therefore, community spread of COVID-19 is identified.

Epidemiologists with EIPH are investigating this case.

Current COVID-19 cases counts

County  Cases
 Bonneville* 12
 Clark 0
 Custer 2
 Fremont 2
 Jefferson* 4
 Lemhi 0
 Madison* 5
 Teton* 6
 Total 31

*Indicates community transmission of COVID-19.

