Since Thanksgiving, Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported 26 COVID-19 deaths.
The health district on Monday announced six more COVID-19 deaths bringing its total to 122 since the start of the pandemic.
In the 2018-2019 season 58 Idahoans succumbed to the flu, that's less than half the number of eastern Idahoans who have died with COVID-19 since March.
The deaths reported by the health district Monday were: a Fremont County man in his 60s, two Bonneville County men in their 70s as well as a Bonneville County man in his 80s and another in his 90s, and a Bonneville County woman in her 70s.