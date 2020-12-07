filler

Since Thanksgiving, Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported 26 COVID-19 deaths.

The health district on Monday announced six more COVID-19 deaths bringing its total to 122 since the start of the pandemic.

In the 2018-2019 season 58 Idahoans succumbed to the flu, that's less than half the number of eastern Idahoans who have died with COVID-19 since March.

The deaths reported by the health district Monday were: a Fremont County man in his 60s, two Bonneville County men in their 70s as well as a Bonneville County man in his 80s and another in his 90s, and a Bonneville County woman in her 70s.