While coronavirus cases have slowed significantly this month in eastern Idaho — with daily case averages declining from the 200s to fewer than 150 over the past week — medical leaders warn that local intensive care units remain stretched near their limits treating mostly COVID-19 patients.
Idaho Falls hospitals, for the most part, still have relatively low ICU capacity and high total COVID-19 patients as they did during the spike in cases after Thanksgiving.
Small private gatherings have been fueling new infections in the region, according to experts who are asking people to stay home for the holidays to avoid overwhelming the health care system.
"This is a very hard Christmas, probably the hardest we've had in terms of trying to keep each other safe," said Dr. Kenneth Krell, ICU Director at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. "But, I would ask people to think about how are you going to feel if you invite your grandmother over and she ends up infected and very sick or dies. How do you live with that?"
The two Idaho Falls hospitals with ICUs told federal health officials that only about five of 38 staffed ICU beds were available last week; hospitals often have more beds than they can staff, so their "staffed" bed count varies based on resource availability and demand.
Of the 29 staffed ICU beds at EIRMC, 25 were used on a given day, according to data released Monday. In Idaho Falls Community Hospital's ICU, with 9 staffed ICU beds, virtually all beds were occupied; the data say an average of 8.9 of the beds were full on a given day last week.
About 20 of the 34 patients in Idaho Falls ICUs had confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses, the data show.
The situation in EIRMC's ICU has gotten slightly better since last week, Krell said. But not because patients recovered.
Krell said during his last two on-call days Sunday and Monday, he withdrew support on five COVID-19 patients who were not likely to survive.
"That's not the way we'd like to decrease our ICU census," Krell said, adding that "We're in this kind of lull between the Thanksgiving surge and people getting very sick, and what will be the Christmas surge."
Krell said hospitalizations will likely rise one to two weeks after Christmas.
Dr. Richard Nathan, an infectious disease expert who works at Idaho Falls Community Hospital, said on Wednesday afternoon that 10 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU were on ventilators, leaving just four ventilators free. The ICU hasn't been able to take transfer patients from other facilities for the past week, Nathan said, a position it has been in several times before.
On hospital capacity, Nathan said, "I think they're filled. And if we get any more of a surge, it'll be a struggle to handle the patients. And that is across the board. That's for probably all hospitals in the region. So, it's going to be hard to make transfers from smaller hospitals to larger hospitals because we're running out of capacity."
Locally, health officials are celebrating a rapid decline in new coronavirus cases. Last week, health district epidemiologist James Corbett said he hoped the trend would last, but Director Geri Rackow cautioned that people who choose to gather during the holidays should do so "safely" to avoid reversing the lull.
"We have rounded the hill and we are on the downward side," Eastern Idaho Public Health board chairman Bryon Reed said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, as frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents receive the first round of COVID-19 vaccines, Reed said people "need to stay the course" with protective measures by being "as cautious as we can around the elderly and around the people that are in compromised health situations. Those are the groups where we need to focus our efforts (on) to be as careful as we can around them."
That's the best way, Reed said, to preserve hospital capacity, which the regional health board declared in late June it would primarily focus on its pandemic responses. Reed said he hopes that Idaho will avoid entering Crisis Standards of Care.
In the most severe situations, the plan provides legal protection and medical guidance to resource-strapped doctors and nurses who are forced to let the sickest people die to try and save those with the best chance of living. The state's Crisis Standards of Care activation committee met for the first time on Dec. 16 to discuss crisis scenarios, emergency plans and levels to categorize stress in individual hospitals, according to meeting materials that the Post Register obtained through a public records request.
"I remain very optimistic that we're going to be able to handle any spike that may happen after Christmas," Reed said. "There was a great worry about that for Thanksgiving, too, right. And the public did what was best for the most part. We saw a small increase but it was small and we handled it fine. I believe we'll do the same thing after Christmas."
The week after Thanksgiving, Krell told the regional health board his hospital was informally rationing care because the ICU was so full. Data released later showed just two ICU beds in two Idaho Falls hospitals were available that week.
"I don't believe that what we saw after Thanksgiving ought to give us a lot of encouragement that we're not going to see a spike after Christmas that's actually worse, because of the problem of extended households and family getting together," Krell said Wednesday. "But I would just hope that people think about what they're going to feel like if their older, vulnerable relatives end up coming down with COVID."
On the possibility of a hospital crisis, Krell said, "I certainly think all of us are hopeful that we'll be able to avoid it, but time will tell and I can't be very optimistic given what we just went through."