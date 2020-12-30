In rare, good COVID-19 news for eastern Idaho, COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped significantly following a month-long decline in reported infections.
The region, down to fewer than 100 new confirmed and probable cases daily, has effectively returned to infection rates that were last seen in late September, when a spike took hold that later pushed Idaho Falls' EMS system to 'razor's edge' and led hospitals to informally ration care, suspend some non-emergent procedures and send intensive care units on divert temporarily. Hospital planners worried the state was nearing a crisis.
Hospitalizations, which tend to come weeks after infections, are also declining, reporting from Eastern Idaho Public Health shows. Hospitals in the eight-county health district were treating just 46 total COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, compared to 45 virus patients on Dec. 22 and 60 on Dec. 14.
"I would have thought the decrease in cases statewide and for Eastern Idaho Public Health might have been simply due to reporting issues over the holiday," Kenneth Krell, ICU director for Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, said Wednesday. "But certainly we're seeing a marked decrease in hospitalized patients." But, Krell said, "I don't think we know exactly whether that's going to persist."
At EIRMC, which has the region's largest ICU, just four COVID-19 patients were in the ICU on Wednesday, Krell said, with 20 total virus patients in the hospital. Krell said that's a "dramatic decrease" from where the hospital was a couple weeks ago, "when we were running 40 to 50 (COVID patients) in the hospital and eight or 10 in the ICU."
"I'm gonna hope it's because people weren't congregating over the holidays," Krell said.
He said it'll likely become clear by mid-January, two weeks after New Year's, because it takes time for people to become ill enough to require hospitalization after contracting COVID-19.
"I think at this point statewide, (hospitals are) able to handle the load that they're seeing" with the exception of North Idaho, Krell said. "We'll see if we stay there. My worst fear is people will see those numbers decreasing and decide that they can get lax in this interim between now and the time that we've got the majority of people vaccinated. Time will tell."
Eastern Idaho Public Health agreed that it'll take more time to tell if declines in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue.
"It will definitely be an interesting next couple of weeks to see if our numbers are trending lower due to not as many people being tested, or because there's less virus circulating in the community," the health district replied to a Facebook comment Tuesday night.
Health district spokeswoman Mimi Taylor told the Post Register in an email that while "case numbers and hospitalizations are" declining, so too is testing.
"This could be due to symptomatic people not seeking testing due to the holiday season or possibly there being less symptomatic people in need of testing," Taylor said. "... We hope to continue to see a downward trend in our cases. This will be best achieved by the community continuing to make the choices to keep themselves and others safe and healthy including staying home when sick, washing hands frequently, maintaining space (at least 6 feet) between people, and when not able to distance, wearing a mask correctly and consistently. Also, avoiding large gatherings of people outside your household is beneficial to slowing the spread of the virus."
Recent data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirm that capacity is improving in Idaho Falls' two ICUs. An average of 6.2 hospital ICU beds were free each day last week, according to the latest data, which is one additional free bed compared to the week of Dec. 14.
A report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force released Sunday said new COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped 30% in Idaho last week.
Krell said "we're not out of the woods" but the decline in cases and hospitalizations "ought to give us some encouragement that we're going to be able to avoid invoking Crisis Standards (of Care)" — a framework which tells doctors how to divvy up limited medical resources, focusing on saving people with the best chance of living.
"I hope that gives us some encouragement that we're going to be able to provide care as we do through the rest of this mess, and through the spring, but I do not think we've got enough of a trajectory yet to really know if that's going to hold," Krell said.
A timeline released this week by the state health department estimates that by next May, most Idaho adults can begin accessing COVID-19 vaccines. The Associated Press reported: "it will take through the end of the summer to vaccinate all (Idaho) adults who want the shot."
"I'm surprised we haven't seen a bump yet from the holidays, but it's still early. ... We're too damn close to the end of this for people to get sick and die unnecessarily when there's an end in sight. So I think we've still got to maintain some real vigilance," Krell said.
In all, roughly 19,600 eastern Idahoans have reportedly contracted COVID-19, over 730 been hospitalized and at least 168 have died.