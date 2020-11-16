Eastern Idaho Public Health will begin offering free, rapid COVID-19 testing for students and school district employees throughout the region.
Up to 7,000 tests will be offered at 11 hospitals and clinics throughout the counties covered by the public health district, including four locations in Idaho Falls. The Community Care chain of primary care clinics will offering the tests at its locations in Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Rigby.
The rapid antigen tests from Abbott Laboratories can provide results in as few as 15 minutes and has roughly a 95% accuracy rate. All tests will be provided at no cost for students and staff members who have developed symptoms of COVID-19 within the week before getting tested.
“The clinics offer after business hours to help remove any barriers of access to testing,” EIPH spokeswoman Mimi Taylor said. “They are not used to end isolation early or to assess the status of case contacts as the manufacturer does not recommend using them for asymptomatic individuals.”
The tests are part of a federal program through the Department of Health and Human Services that provides 150 million rapid tests throughout the country beginning in October. Idaho will receive 530,000 total tests through the program, which Gov. Brad Little primarily allotted to public health districts to help with school reopening during the fall.
The full list of locations offering rapid testing through the regional program is:
- Ashton Medical Clinic, Ashton
- Challis Area Health Center, Challis
- Community Care IF East and IF West, Idaho Falls
- Community Care, Rexburg
- Community Care, Rigby
- Just 4 Kids Urgent Care, Idaho Falls
- Madison Memorial Hospital, Rexburg
- Redicare, Idaho Falls
n
- Steele Memorial Medical Center, Salmon
- Teton Valley Health, Driggs