Last week, Idaho started requiring COVID-19 vaccination sites to make people seeking shots prove that they live or work in the state.
State health officials said they worried people without Idaho ties were coming into the state to get COVID-19 vaccines. The state health Director Dave Jeppesen said nearly 5,000 people who neither live nor work in the state had received shots from in-state vaccine sites.
The problem with that figure? Idaho doesn’t have reliable enough data to know with certainty how many scarce virus shots were going to people without Idaho ties.
“I think it was just a slip of the tongue,” health department spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr, in an email to the Post Register last week, said of Jeppesen’s remarks. “The (state vaccine) registry doesn’t track occupation, so we can say for certain that those 4,800 people are not Idaho residents, but we can’t say whether or not they work in Idaho.”
Here’s what we do and don’t know about who’s getting COVID-19 vaccines in Idaho:
Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare tracks where people who receive virus shots live. Some people may or may not tell vaccine providers what state they live in. Everyone must disclose their ZIP codes, which the state health department can use to tell which states people are from.
That’s the origin of the figure Jeppesen offered last week: 4,800 non-Idahoans received shots from Idaho, which is getting a smaller share of COVID-19 vaccines per total population than other states. (Jeppesen said that’s because of two things: Idaho has the third-highest rate of children, for whom no COVID-19 vaccine is approved; and he said federal officials are using Census data from 2018, which he said may under-represent the state’s rapidly-growing population.)
About 400,000 Idahoans are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines right now. Nearly 300,000 are age 65 and up. Most others are eligible based on their occupation, which Gov. Brad Little and a state advisory panel set. Jeppesen said last week that more than 42% of Idahoans age 65 and up had received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Idaho are recommended, but not required, to only vaccinate people in currently eligible priority groups. Forbing-Orr said vaccine providers should ask people to prove they are eligible in order to receive a vaccine. Even if people disclose their jobs, that information isn’t reported through the state’s vaccine reporting system, called the Immunization Reminder Information System.
Speaking on Boise State Public Radio’s “Idaho Matters” show Monday, Jeppesen said he doesn’t think the state will permanently require proof of residency or work for people to receive COVID-19 vaccines. As Idaho began to administer vaccines faster — at one point becoming the sixth-fastest state, according to Little — Jeppesen said the Gem State became “a target of interest” for non-residents seeking out vaccines.
“I think (ending our rule) will be later, after we really get through the bulk of those that want to get vaccinated in Idaho and really move to a place where demand really matches supply,” Jeppesen said. “… And particularly we want to make sure the states that are in the closest proximity around us are in a similar situation. I don’t anticipate this to be a policy that lasts forever on this vaccine.”
Forbing-Orr said Idaho modeled its requirement that people either live or work in-state based on a similar rule that the state of Washington issued a month ago at mass vaccination sites. She said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “has told states they have to right to make the decision about limiting vaccine to residents based on a public health need.”