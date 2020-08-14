Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) has confirmed the death of a male in his 80s from Bonneville County due to complications of COVID-19. Out of respect to his family, no additional details will be released. "We would like to express our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. We are saddened by his death and this loss will be felt in our community,” stated Geri Rackow, EIPH Director.
At their meeting on August 13, 2020, the Board of Health (BOH) at EIPH determined Clark and Lemhi Counties had escalated to the yellow or Moderate Risk Level and issued an Order for face coverings and other restrictions for those counties. The Order for Clark County is effective on Sunday, August 16 and the Order for Lemhi County is effective immediately. Clark and Lemhi Counties join Bonneville, Fremont, Jefferson, and Teton Counties who already have an Order in place. Copies of all the Orders can be viewed on EIPH’s website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov.
COVID-19 cases continue to increase throughout EIPH’s 8-county region. With school starting again soon, it is vital, more than ever, to slow our spread of COVID-19. This includes staying home if you are sick, wearing face coverings when in public when maintaining a space of six feet between yourself and people not of your household is not possible, washing your hands more frequently, and avoiding hosting and attending large gatherings of people. If everyone steps up their disease reduction efforts, collectively, we can make a difference.
Stay Informed
COVID-19 information can be found on our website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov and also on our data dashboard. Also, EIPH has a call center to answer questions regarding COVID-19. Call 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 (toll free) to speak with someone. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In addition, questions can be submitted via email to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov or asked through our Facebook page at @EIPH.Idaho.