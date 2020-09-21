Eastern Idaho Public Health reported two more coronavirus deaths in the past week, pushing the virus’s death toll to 21 in the region.
The first, reported Friday, was of a Bonneville County male in his 90s. The second, reported Monday, was of a Custer County woman who was more than 90 years old. The health district didn’t release any more details in the email announcements.
Almost 4,000 eastern Idaho residents have contracted the coronavirus since March, as of Monday afternoon. Statewide, more than 37,000 cases have been identified and 440 Idahoans have died from COVID-19.
Roughly half of all deaths in the state are linked with long-term care centers. At least seven long-term care centers in eastern Idaho have ongoing outbreaks, the Post Register reported last Friday. A state report said at least six virus deaths in the region are tied to long-term care centers.