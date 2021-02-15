Idaho plans to let uninsured Idahoans potentially sign up for discounted health insurance on its state-run market next month.
Idaho was the only state to not open its own insurance market for a “special open enrollment” period last year during the early months of the pandemic, according to Boise State Public Radio.
The announcement Monday seems to align with an effort by President Joe Biden to spark health insurance expansion to all. Biden ordered the federal Affordable Care Act market, which 36 states use, to open Monday for three months. The Associated Press reported, “nearly all states that run their own marketplaces will offer a similar extended window through May.”
In a news release announcing Idaho’s special sign-up period from March 1 to March 31, state insurance exchange director Pat Kelly encouraged people to check if they can get discounted insurance.
“As we approach the one-year mark of COVID-19 in Idaho, too many Idahoans are still uninsured and in need of coverage,” Kelly said. “Reopening the marketplace and providing Idahoans with a path to comprehensive health insurance is simply the right thing to do.”
Insurance markets usually only allow people to enroll during a few weeks toward the end of the year.
All 12 states plus the District of Colombia with state insurance markets temporarily allowed anyone to access plans during sharp job losses in the early months of the pandemic. Former President Donald Trump refused to open the federal market.
Outside of special open enrollment periods, people can only access insurance on the exchange if their lives changed in a significant way, such as by having a child or losing their job and insurance. Idaho Gov. Brad Little last spring said people hit hard by the pandemic could qualify through those clauses; state health Director Dave Jeppesen pointed to Idaho’s new “enhanced short-term” insurance plans that don’t offer full coverage as an option outside of enrollment periods.
The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities wrote last July that special enrollment periods “boost health coverage access at a critical time.” The think tank said that’s because people who lose jobs that didn’t provide insurance wouldn’t be able to access insurance on the federal exchange.
People who enroll next month will get insurance policies that start April 1. For help enrolling, visit YourHealthIdaho.org or call 1-855-944-3246.
Idaho’s insurance aid for low-income earners are split between tax-subsidized insurance plans on the exchange and Medicaid. In January 2020, more than 90,000 Idahoans considered to be among the working poor got access to free or low-cost insurance through Medicaid. The policy is largely funded by the federal government. Sixty-percent of Idaho voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2018, after state lawmakers for years did not pass bill to address gaps in insurance aid.