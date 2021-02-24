Eastern Idaho Public Health is letting essential workers in a handful of industries sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine waitlist.
But this time around, the health district is no longer scheduling appointment times randomly.
"We are currently having people sign up/register for the wait list for Priority Group 2.3 through a form on our website," agency spokeswoman Mimi Taylor told the Post Register in an email Wednesday. "Once the Governor specifies when vaccine will be available for this group, we will begin scheduling appointments according to when their name was put on the list.
Taylor said the health district is still planning vaccine scheduling for later priority groups.
In a Facebook post, Eastern Idaho Public Health directs people toward its website eiph.idaho.gov to register for the waitlist.
That waitlist previously was used to schedule seniors for vaccine appointments through a lottery system.
Eastern Idaho Public Health turned to that system days after seniors became eligible for virus shots earlier this month in Idaho. Phone lines and online signup forms were overwhelmed by high vaccine demand and limited supply. Seniors complained the first-come, first-serve registrations across Idaho left them stressed as they scrambled for appointments.
Eastern Idahoans who are eligible for shots in Idaho now, but have not received them, are encouraged to set up appointments directly with the health district, rather than signing up for the waitlist. Call 208-533-3223 to schedule your shot. People seeking COVID-19 vaccines in Idaho must bring documents proving they live or work in the Gem State.
"We are now to a point where we can schedule people without having a wait list," the health district wrote on Facebook. "Once the next priority groups are opened though, anyone from previous priority groups that wants to be vaccinated will have to register online on our website to get on the wait list."
The health district said it is "scheduling into late March/early April."
Currently, eligible people include health care workers, residents and staff in long-term care facilities, pre-K-12 staff and teachers, child care workers, certified home care providers for medically vulnerable people, jail staff, law enforcement, first responders, and Idahoans age 65 and up.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Monday approved an initial set of essential worker industries to get shots in early April, which includes employees in sectors such as food, agriculture, grocery stores, manufacturing and public transit. Also included in this group are utility workers who work indoors and people who live in homeless shelters.
After that, Idaho hasn't decided the rest of the line. The state's vaccine advisory panel, which suggests plans to Little, meets next Friday, March 5, to discuss how to approach future vaccine priority groups.
Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine offers strong protection against severe COVID-19, according to an analysis released Wednesday by U.S. regulators that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The shot could receive emergency FDA approval in the coming days, which would bring a third COVID-19 vaccine option to the U.S. and raise limited vaccine supply.
The Coronavirus Vaccine Advisory Committee accepts public comment at covid19vaccinepubliccomment@dhw.idaho.gov.
The Associated Press contributed.