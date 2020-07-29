Tribal health officials on Wednesday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Fort Hall Indian Reservation.
According to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe, the single-day case count increased the total number of tribal members who have had COVID-19 from 40 to 53, representing at 32.5% jump.
In total, 37 cases remain active, according to Fort Hall's reporting. Two members of the tribe have been hospitalized for COVID-19; one has died.
Fort Hall Indian Health Services and the Community Health Center have conducted more than 500 tests to date, the news release said.
Cases of COVID-19 associated with Fort Hall are also reported by Southeastern Idaho Public Health District, which includes counties such as Bannock and Bingham.
Census estimates say roughly 5,900 people live on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation and off-reservation trust land.