Eastern Idaho Public Health reported for COVID-19 deaths on Monday. In total, 77 eastern Idahoans have died from the virus, according to the health district.

The deaths come on the heels of rising caseloads and hospitalizations in the state, region and nation.

Health district spokeswoman Mimi Taylor said in an email to reporters that three deaths were of Bonneville County residents; one was a woman in her 30s. Another was a Jefferson County man in his 50s.

Eastern Idaho Public Health's board will meet at 7 a.m. Thursday. The agenda has not been posted. Since the board last met almost two weeks ago, three counties in the region have reached the critical-risk level, the highest of four levels outlined in eastern Idaho's pandemic response plan.

