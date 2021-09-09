Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Regional health officials reported four new COVID-19 deaths Thursday in eastern Idaho.
There have been at least 276 COVID-19 deaths within Eastern Idaho Public Health, a mostly rural district that spans eight counties along the eastern corner of the state, according to the district's data dashboard.
The last day that EIPH reported four COVID-19 deaths in a single day was on April 27, according to the Post Register's count.
The vast majority of Idaho's COVID-19 cases are caused by the delta variant, and the vast majority of people being hospitalized with the virus are unvaccinated. In eastern Idaho hospitals, 82% of COVID-19 hospital patients are not fully vaccinated and 88% of COVID-19 ICU patients are not fully vaccinated, the health district's data says.
The health district's webpage displaying COVID-19 data does not include updated hospitalization metrics. The Post Register on Wednesday analyzed federal data that showed an average of less than three ICU beds were available on an average day in Idaho Falls hospitals last week.
