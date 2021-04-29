In Idaho, the problem is no longer having enough vaccines for its eligible residents. Now, it's finding enough people who want the shots.
State and local public health officials on Thursday announced initiatives that bring shots to people, rather than bring people to shots. Officials hope the moves ease access for people reluctant to take the shot or who don't have time to attend appointments.
"As we move towards herd immunity, the thing now is just ensuring that people have access to (the) vaccine," said Amy Gamett, who directs clinical services at Eastern Idaho Public Health.
COVID-19 vaccine providers can apply for assistance to host non-traditional vaccine sites, such as mobile, walk-in, pop-up or door-to-door clinics, through a $9 million pool of federal grant money Idaho received.
Applications opened Thursday and are evaluated on a first-come, first-served basis. Community groups that partner with licensed COVID-19 vaccine providers may apply. Individual aid is capped at $500,000, according to application materials released Thursday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The agency "is actively working to make sure there are no resource barriers for providers in performing this critical role, especially to underserved populations and rural communities,” Idaho's Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said in a news release. “It’s critical to make it as easy as possible for Idahoans 16 and older to choose to get vaccinated. This grant funding is an effort to provide vaccination opportunities to people where they work, play, and live their lives.”
In eastern Idaho, the region's top health agency is now preparing to set up vaccination sites at workplaces. More information on workplace sites will come soon, Eastern Idaho Public Health Director Geri Rackow said at a Thursday meeting. She said expanded ability to host sites comes as vaccine demand declines for the health district's main clinic at Grand Teton Mall.