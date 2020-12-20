'He was my soulmate': Woman remembers husband who died of COVID-19

BOISE — When Diana Logan and her husband, David Logan, first got sick with COVID-19 in late August, the couple expected they’d be able to recover with time.
However, only Diana did.
David died Oct. 4 at 65 years old from the novel coronavirus — a disease that has killed more than a thousand Idahoans since the start of the pandemic in March. Prior to his death, he had spent more than a month in the hospital and about half of that time on a ventilator.
“He was a wonderful husband and a great father. He was such a good man. … He was my soulmate,” Diana said. “I miss him every day.”
The pair met at Boise State University, where they were both students, Diana said. They married in December 1978, and remained together for 42 years, having two sons and five grandchildren along the way.
Diana, whose family moved to Buhl when she was a teenager, said she expected to share at least another 20 years or so with the Boise native.
The couple told each other their, “I love yous,” via phone just before David was placed on the ventilator, since she was unable to be in the hospital with him during his stay due to COVID-19 restrictions. Diana said she didn’t know it then, but it was the final time she would hear her husband utter those words.
Diana and the pair’s sons, Andrew and Matthew Logan, had the opportunity to sit with David on his final day. She said the nurses sat on one side of the hospital bed and the family on the other; all were in tears.
“We not only loved each other deeply, we were each other’s best friends,” she said. “We just had an easy, happy life.”
The couple retired five years ago, spending that free time traveling together in an RV throughout the country and the state. Prior to that, David worked as the Ada County director of operations, and Diana as a registered nurse with Saint Alphonsus Medical Group.
Diana said they had actually chosen to retire early — a decision she was incredibly thankful for, since it allowed them to create additional memories with one another, as well as with their family and friends, whom he loved to help.
“It was still cut too short,” she added. “You think you’re going to wake up and it was a bad dream, that he’s going to be here, but it isn’t. You know you’re not going to live forever. I just never thought I’d lose him at 65, and the thought of going on without him for several more years seems like a waste.”
Diana said she still doesn’t know how either of them were exposed. After testing positive, David was immediately hospitalized that next day with respiratory complications.
“We were the type who always wore masks all the time and had hand sanitizer in our car, you know. We didn’t think we took risks, so it’s like, how did we get it? But it just happens,” she said. “It’s not a hoax, and if one person dies — your husband, your loved one — you look at COVID differently. It can hit anyone.”
The 61-year-old said she finds herself frustrated, both as a former nurse and someone who lost a loved one to the illness, that some Idahoans continue to balk at the seriousness of the disease.
Diana said that denial is made worse when people blame age or any comorbidities for the person’s death, as if that justifies it.
“My husband wasn’t someone who was at the end of his life and this just topped him over. He was a very active man who enjoyed life, enjoyed his family. … He had a lot of good years left. His immune system just wasn’t able to cope,” Diana said. “You just don’t know.”
— Olivia Heersink, Idaho Press
{h4 style=”text-align: left;”}Rogelio Fernandez, 74, Burley{/h4}
BURLEY — Pastor Maria Fernandez promised her husband that if something were to happen to him, she would continue the ministry they had created together.
But she never imagined it would ever come to that. She thought she would never lose him.
“He was so strong,” she said.
Even when the new coronavirus came to town, the possibility of her husband’s death didn’t cross her mind.
“We were always very careful. We always followed the rules,” she said. “If we needed something from the store, my husband would stay in the car.
“He’d say, ‘There’s no need for both of us to go in.’”
Pastor Rogelio Fernandez died Aug. 24, two weeks after contracting COVID-19.
The two came to the Magic Valley a half-dozen years ago and founded Iglesia El Buen Samaritano — The Good Samaritan Church — in Burley. They purchased the small Episcopal Church on Oakley Avenue, and, starting with a tiny congregation, built up their bilingual, nondenominational Christian ministry to the point of needing a larger building.
“My husband’s dream was to build a bigger church with classrooms for the kids,” Maria said.
The Fernandezes started a church in American Falls before coming to the Magic Valley.
“We did a lot of ministry work here, so we felt the need,” Maria said. “I would hold women’s conferences for those in need and I saw there was no one to meet that need.”
She also ministered to prisoners in jail.
“God called us into this ministry,” she said.
Waking up to COVID-19
On Aug. 11, a Tuesday, both pastors woke up with symptoms of COVID-19 at their home in Burley.
“We had sore throats and body aches,” Maria said. “My husband was worse than I was.”
When his breathing became labored later that afternoon, she drove him to the Burley hospital. Staff wheeled him away but she wasn’t allowed to follow.
“I didn’t want to leave, so I stood outside the hospital for six hours,” she said. “People would walk by and give me water to drink.”
At 10 p.m., the staff asked her to come in. Rogelio, 74, was restless and they thought it might help him to see his wife.
Thirty minutes later, they sent her husband in an ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. The couple’s son, Roy Fernandez, drove his mother to his home in Twin Falls.
Maria woke up the next day at her son’s home and couldn’t breathe. She was admitted to St. Luke’s, where she was allowed to visit her husband in his room.
“I saw what doctors and nurses went through. They were all wearing masks,” she told the Times-News. “People should watch out for others even if they don’t want to take care of themselves.”
She stayed at the hospital for three days.
“The staff at St. Luke’s were amazing. They didn’t treat us like patients — they were family,” she said. “They cried with us. We could see their love.”
Soon, the couple’s three daughters arrived with their families from out of state. They camped outside Rogelio’s ground-floor room and watched him through his window.
“They were at his window 24/7. They never left his side day or night,” Maria said. “They wanted Daddy to know they were there with him.”
The family thought he was getting better.
“I really thought I was going to bring him home,” she said. “I never thought I was going to lose him.”
Then her husband lost his eyesight.
“I told the Lord I will take him like that,” she said. “I will be his eyes.”
Next, he survived a stroke.
On Aug. 23, one of the nurses asked him how long he and Maria had been married.
“’Fifty years,’” she said, recalling her husband’s words.
“The nurse asked him, ‘Would you marry her again?’” she said.
Wiping away tears, Maria Fernandez again repeated his words.
“’Yes, I’d marry her for another 50 years.’”
The nurses’ eyes met.
“Let’s make this happen,” the nurses thought to themselves and they arranged for the couple to renew their vows the following day in front of a minister.
“I told them, ‘How about 1 p.m.?’” Maria said.
“How about 11 a.m.?” the nurse answered.
Rogelio Fernandez died at 10:02 that next morning with the minister at his side and his wife at his door. His children and grandchildren lined the hall waiting to see him.
The hardest day
Rogelio was close to his church members.
“Rogelio was an awesome man,” Maria said. “He was a man of integrity. A man of his word.”
His death “happened too fast,” she said. “A lot of the church is still hurting.”
Her first Sunday back in front of her congregation was the hardest.
“We were happy working together in the ministry,” she said. “I miss him so much.”
Maria says she wishes others would take the virus seriously enough to take precautions and to wear masks.
“It’s not as painful as losing the one you love,” she said.
“There’s not one day I don’t cry for him. I see him everywhere.”
— Mychel Matthews, Twin Falls Times-News
Alexandria Barrington, 39, Idaho FallsDavid Barrington was at the grand opening of Idaho Falls’ Costco when he got the first call.
It had been two weeks since he spoke to his wife. She was calling him on FaceTime, and David was taken aback.
“She couldn’t talk because she had the tubes down her throat,” he recalled in an interview with a Post Register reporter on the Monday before Thanksgiving.
Nurses were optimistic she’d rebound. Alexandria Barrington, 39, had only began her COVID-19 symptoms with coughing fits. They’d last a few minutes, and she’d recatch her breath. She went into the emergency room to get inhalers.
A few days later, she was hospitalized. David thought it would be a quick stay.
It wasn’t.
More calls would come through the next month while Alexandria was put on a ventilator. Sometimes she could talk. But David remembers “she could barely whisper” — her throat sore from the machine that forced oxygen down her lungs to keep her alive.
“Her throat didn’t ever recover, I don’t think,” David said. “… She was just stressed and couldn’t really say too much.”
David didn’t think the virus would wreak so much havoc on Alexandria. She didn’t smoke. She was young. She had Type 2 diabetes but was managing, David said. Still, COVID-19 gripped Alexandria’s lungs, causing both kidneys to fail, until her last breath on Sept. 2.
Alexandria was a bit of a “half-empty glass” person. When things were going well, she would brace for bad news.
This year had been good before they both got COVID-19 in late July. Alexandria got a new job processing unemployment claims and the couple bought a truck that didn’t break down. Something didn’t add up, David remembers her worrying.
“She said, ‘Something bad is going to happen.’ And that usually means our car breaks down, (someone) loses a job, or you know, get kicked out of the apartment, whatever, which is no big deal. We’ll get through it and move on,” David said. “But I never thought it was going to be anything like this.”
They watched the news one day earlier in the summer, seeing reports of isolated COVID-19 patients dying without family around.
“I never gave it a second thought that it could happen to her. And sure enough — she said that’s what she was afraid of,” David said. “To be alone in the hospital and dying. I never thought that would ever happen to her, to us. And then, sure enough.”
David keeps Alexandria’s eyeglasses on a side table in the living room. He hasn’t cleaned out her closet. Or her desk in the computer room where she’d sort images she took of gravestones, researched names of the dead and discovered how they died. She didn’t get a chance to clean the stack of papers and labels she printed out to organize for a website documenting her hobby. To David, it still feels like Alexandria is home.
“Her glasses are there,” he said. “It feels like she could walk out of the bedroom at any time. I come home from work, and everything is pretty much how she left it.”
Alexandria would have turned 40 on Nov. 1. Their 25th wedding anniversary would have been Dec. 9.
— Kyle Pfannenstiel, Idaho Falls Post Register
{h4 style=”text-align: left;”}Mike Doggett, 71, Idaho Falls{/h4}
Mike Doggett was the music man of eastern Idaho. He owned Mike’s Music stores in Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Pocatello.
More famously, he was part of one of the most beloved bands of 1960s Idaho: the Affection Collection. The band was first formed by Doggett and three of his best friends when they were 14. Known as “the heartthrobs of eastern Idaho,” Doggett was able to pay his way through university with the money he made playing shows. Their rendition of “Apple Blossom Time” went No. 1 on the charts in Idaho while Doggett was still in college.
The Affection Collection played shows, mostly class reunions, up until his last days.
The Beatles were just starting to take off when Doggett was a teenager. He was obsessed. Of course, in the days before Spotify and YouTube, it was harder to get a hold of music. There was a local band who was known for performing the newest Beatles songs. Doggett and a friend would show up to their shows with notebooks and pens. One would write down the notes while the other wrote down the lyrics. Then they would go home to their instruments and learn them.
“Their music was just like the Beatles: oldies stuff, surf rock, songs about cars and girls,” Jeremy Doggett, Mike’s son, said.
Doggett’s plan was to hit the road after high school and start touring. But then the Vietnam War hit. At that time, if you didn’t want to be drafted, you needed to go to college. There, he met his wife Linda. After graduation, the two got married.
“He was humble. He had a lot of talent, but he never tried to show off to anyone. He just sang in church and did his thing. They could have been famous. But he was happier having a family,” Jeremy said.
When he wasn’t recruiting his children as roadies, he was also a wonderful father.
”Mike loved his kids and grandkids and always made time to support them by attending their sporting events and musical performances. The entire family loved to hear their dad sing. Some of their earliest and fondest memories are of Mike and the band performing at various events such as car shows, dances, at the Fourth of July celebrations in IF and most recently for class reunions,” his obituary stated.
When Doggett became ill, it happened quickly. He contracted COVID-19. A week later, on Oct. 28, he was gone.
— Sally Krutzig, Idaho Falls Post Register
{h4 style=”text-align: left;”}Dennie Arnold, 75, Felt{/h4}
A third-generation seed potato grower in Felt, Dennie Arnold cultivated thousands of acres of Teton County farmland and also tended to rich, lifelong relationships with his family, employees, and friends.
Arnold died from COVID-19 on Oct. 19 at Idaho Falls Community Hospital after 21 days on a ventilator. He was 75.
An eastern Idaho native and an Air Force veteran, Arnold eventually settled in Teton Valley. He became a respected member of the potato farming community, serving at various times on the National Potato Council, U.S. Potato Board, Potato Growers of Idaho, and the Idaho Crop Improvement Association over the course of 40 years. He also was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various church callings in which he gladly served.
His family wrote a eulogy celebrating his legacy:
To his five younger siblings he will be remembered as the big brother and best friend who had a heart of gold and demonstrated it by showing consistent concern for their well-being. He was strong willed and never gave up on anything.
To his children he will be remembered as the family patriarch. He was their hero, teacher, and best friend. He was a dad they could count on for anything and everything they needed.
To his nine grandchildren and one great granddaughter, Grandpa was their biggest fan. Whether a sports event, piano or dance recital, he showed great pride in their accomplishments and always had a big grin on his face when bragging about his grandchildren. He placed constant emphasis on the importance of achieving advanced education and supported their career endeavors with support and admiration.
To his wife of 55 years, Janet Kuck Arnold, simply put, he was the love of her life. He made their life an adventure every day.
— Teton Valley News