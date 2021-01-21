The Eastern Idaho Public Health District on Thursday reported six COVID-19 deaths, including the death of a Bonneville County woman between the ages of 18 and 29.
The six deaths reported on a single day tied for the second-most reported in the district since the pandemic started in March. On Dec. 8, the district reported seven COVID-19 deaths in a single day.
The other deaths reported Thursday were two Bonneville County men in their 80s, a Jefferson County man in his 60s, a Custer County man in his 70s, and a Bonneville County man in his 90s.
According to the state's coronavirus.idaho.gov website there have been just three deaths statewide in the 18-29 age group. The Eastern Idaho Public Health District website shows just one death in that age group. There have been 196 total deaths in the Eastern Idaho Public Health District and 1,654 statewide.