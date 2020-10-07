As COVID-19 cases continue to climb at unprecedented rates and hospitalizations reach new highs, regional health officials will meet at 7:30 a.m. Thursday to consider changing the regional pandemic response plan, a nonbinding document they adopted in July and tweaked several times since.
Eastern Idaho Public Health's board, with voting members from eight nearby counties and one physician, is considering heading back to the drawing board on its plan after months of placing and lifting mask mandates and light event restrictions in counties. Health officials say people aren't complying with the mandates, which are currently in effect in seven of the district's eight counties at the moderate-risk level.
The meeting agenda doesn't offer many details on what will happen Thursday — only that the board will consider changing the pandemic response plan and issuing more restrictions. In recent weeks, doctors and board members have raised issues with the regional plan's thresholds for mandates, such as how to track hospitalizations and when to lift restrictions.
1. Tracking hospital capacity
This week, eastern Idaho hospitals reported 35 locals were hospitalized with COVID-19, the most at one time throughout the entire pandemic.
That number is only a sliver of their workload, as hospitals here serve a wide array of people who aren't necessarily all eastern Idaho residents. For health district tracking purposes, patients are tracked by where they reside. Last Thursday, local health administrators told the regional health board that hospital staff were stretched thin treating a rise in virus patients.
The staffing concerns raise questions about how hospital capacity should be measured. The health district monitors how many beds are available, not staff ability to care for patients; active case rates are used to project hospitalizations, which typically come a week or two after infections.
"A hospital bed is not a lot of good if you don't have staff taking care of a patient," said Shayne Young, who represents Jefferson County on the health board, told the Post Register on Wednesday. "Right now, from the feedback we're getting, our capacity probably needs to be more based on staffing."
Another update from area hospitals is expected Thursday morning.
2. Increasing compliance
Health officials say many people aren't complying with the rounds of mask mandates and light event restrictions, which the health board have issued on and off for specific counties since July. A crucial step forward will be to increase compliance with the virus-slowing measures.
Teton County representative Bill Leake told the Post Register on Wednesday that mandates have made a difference, but issuing and lifting them has made compliance complicated.
"We don't have a hard count, but when we go out in public, it seems like people are (wearing masks)," he said. "When you lift the mandate, it seems like people don't think they have to."
Young said he hopes the board will explore options to educate the public about the virus. Enforcing mandates doesn't make sense to him, a sentiment members of the health board have expressed for months.
"I just wish the public would respect that mask ordinance that we passed and that they would comply and be a team player with us to try and curb the spread," Young said. "I think encouragement and providing education is the best answer for that."
3. Snipping the 'yo-yo'
Once the health board places a mandate, the plan says it shouldn't be lifted until at least two weeks pass. For the last week of the mandate, that county's active case rate must drop below the threshold that got it to a higher risk level, according to the plan.
Dr. Barbara Nelson, the board's sole voting physician, and Leake critiqued the policy last week, saying the seven-day requirement for fewer new cases should be changed to 14 days.
Leake said the shorter time frame has led to a "confusing" yo-yo effect in which counties are pulled in and out of mandates which, he said, decreases compliance. Leake told the Post Register on Wednesday he'll "push hard" to extend the time mandates stay in place.
4. A regional response
For nearly two weeks, the region's rate has been above 20 active cases per 10,000 people, twice the threshold needed to reach moderate-risk.
The health board's plan says regional action could come at any threshold level, but it hasn't addressed the regional surge of new cases. Young, from Jefferson County, said he thinks any regional action would likely come if hospital capacity thresholds were breached.
Of residents across the region, Young said, "we all use the same hospitals."
Last week, Madison County was above 50 active cases per 10,000 people, the threshold for an area to be considered at high risk. At that level, the plan says the health board should ban events of more than 50 people. But officials didn't address that; Madison now has more than 60 active cases per 10,000 people.