After a Rexburg doctor became the first Idahoan to be vaccinated against COVID-19 outside of clinical trials on Monday, initial vaccination efforts ramped up in Idaho Falls.
Idaho Falls Community Hospital administered 25 of the very limited doses of Pfizer's newly approved vaccine to frontline health care workers Monday night.
"I got my vaccine today!" Dr. Martha Buitrago, a local infectious disease doctor, texted a Post Register reporter Monday night. "History is being made!"
"We need to set an example! People need to know that doctors are getting the shot," Buitrago later wrote.
Community Hospital's pharmacy director Whitney Cooley called it a "huge advancement for our community's fight against COVID-19" in a news release Monday night. But she noted the general public won't see vaccine doses in full for a while; widespread vaccine access could come mid-2021, the Associated Press reports.
"The clinical trials have shown the vaccine is safe and substantially reduces the risk of getting the virus," Cooley said. "The vaccine will go to health care workers first, so they can continue to care for sick patients, but we cannot wait to share this vaccine with the community and help end the pandemic and allow people to return to their more normal routines."
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center will begin distributing vaccine doses at 7 p.m. Tuesday, spokeswoman Coleen Niemann told the Post Register. She said inoculations will continue Wednesday and "throughout the remainder of the week."
"We have prioritized employees based upon their department and/or role so that critical medical infrastructure is protected," Niemann wrote in an email. She did not say how many doses EIRMC has, but she said "no vaccine will go unused and we expect to complete vaccination of all employees choosing to participate within the next several weeks."
Eastern Idaho was only slated to receive 975 doses of Pfizer's vaccine this week, one of 14 trays containing a sum of 13,650 doses that Idaho expects to have by the end of the week. Doses were apportioned between Idaho's seven public health districts based on population.
Eastern Idaho Public Health estimates less than 230,000 people live in the largely rural eight-county health district. The Census estimates around 1.8 million people live in Idaho. Almost half of the state's doses are earmarked for areas surrounding Boise, the Post Register previously reported.
The first shipments are dedicated to health care workers who are at high-risk for contracting COVID-19.
After this initial allocation, a wave of more doses are anticipated. Vaccine access could be further aided if the Federal Drug Administration approves Moderna's similar mRNA vaccine; that vaccine showed safety in preliminary data released Tuesday. Next week, long-term care centers, which are linked with 40% of Idaho's roughly 1,200 total COVID-19 deaths, will begin receiving doses, according to the state health department.
The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that essential workers are next in line to receive vaccine doses in Idaho.
Vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer are mRNA vaccines, meaning they don't contain full versions of the live virus. They only contain one part of the virus that prompts an early immune response to build protective antibodies.
Two doses are required for maximum effectiveness in both vaccines — Pfizer's second dose should be taken three weeks after the first, according to the Associated Press.
Some typical vaccine side effects, such as mild fever or fatigue, are expected. Federal health officials hope to collect detailed data on side effects to spot any potential adverse reactions from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that showed over 90% effectiveness in clinical trials.
The leading vaccines have not been tested on children, and a vaccine for children under 16 years old may not come "until middle or late 2021," an Idaho health department FAQ says.
Health officials say people should not have to pay for the vaccines themselves, but sites can charge fees to inject doses.