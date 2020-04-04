The Centers for Disease Control has recommended that the general public use homemade cloth face masks and other coverings when outside their home in addition to social distancing to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
"Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure," the online CDC statement reads.
The step is deemed especially important for areas that have had cases of community transmission of the virus such as Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties.
Depending on the material used to create them, homemade masks may not be fully effective at preventing the virus from spreading but there's some evidence they can serve to reduce risk of getting infected or passing coronavirus on to others. Local health experts want people to continue providing the highest-quality N-95 respirators and surgical masks to the doctors and emergency workers who are most at risk.
"If everyone was able to wear masks that would be helpful," said Mike Taylor, epidemiologist for Eastern Idaho Public Health. "But because it's a limited supply of the N-95 masks, when everyone is rushing for them we run out of supplies for the people who need them the most."
Widespread mask use, which was widely recommended by health officials in California on Wednesday, could help slow the spread of the virus. A study from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Montana found that the new coronavirus could remain airborne and infectious for up to three hours. There is also growing evidence that people who have the virus may be contagious even if they don't have any symptoms of the infection.
Multiple groups have already begun working to provide homemade masks. The Idaho Falls Sewing Sisters have created nearly 5,000 masks for essential workers who have asked for help and organize their efforts in a 900-member Facebook group. Lemhi County Community Mask Makers have provided more than 150 homemade masks a day to local businesses that are staying open during the coronavirus pandemic.
For individuals and families, a number of organizations have published plans for two-layer cloth facemasks, from sewn masks made from materials such as tea towels to simple improvised masks made from bandanas and hair ties. While the precise efficacy of such masks has not been thoroughly studied, there's a growing consensus among public health experts that they likely give some protection for yourself, as well as protection for others.
It's important to use cloth masks properly, fitting them so that air passes through the fabric and not around it in cracks between your face and the mask. Adjusting a mask regularly can also be problematic since sticking your fingers under the mask could introduce the virus onto your face. It's recommended that masks be washed with soap and water after each use, and that you wash your hands both before and after you remove a mask.
Masks should not be a reason to go out more often, since it's not clear how protective they are, but they can provide extra protection during necessary trips out into public.
Other places have turned to making masks in a more high-tech way. The Idaho Virtualization Lab at Idaho State University has employed a fleet of more than a dozen 3D printers to create parts for N-95 masks and face shields that the college will coordinate with health care workers to send out. A Washington-based start-up company called Maker Mask has also begun 3D printing equipment, which has been tested by doctors at Seattle Children's Hospital.
On a smaller scale in Lemhi County, STEM coordinator Jeff Stratten from the Salmon Public Library made a delivery of 3D-printed face shields to Steele Memorial Hospital earlier this week. The Idaho STEM Action Center is making Stratten's designs for the face shield available for free to other locations through the Idaho Makers for Equity program, as well as sharing other blueprints and projects people can use to help create protective equipment.