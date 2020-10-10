Eastern Idaho Public Health's board substantially reduced or eliminated many restrictions in its pandemic plan, favoring public education about COVID-19 when the virus worsens in an area.
The only restrictions it left in place after a more than four-hour meeting Thursday were mask mandates and slight event restrictions, which cap attendance by venue size, and, when hospitals become full, a stay-home order.
In a news release that evening, health district spokeswoman Mimi Taylor said the board and health district "feel it is imperative for local elected officials and school community leaders to expand their role in helping the cities and counties reduce the spread of COVID-19 to protect the limited healthcare resources in our communities and region."
The health board, which includes voting members from eight nearby counties and a physician, revamped the plan's core details, including how to get to different risk levels and what happens at those risk levels.
Mandates stay in moderate-risk
Restrictions at the moderate-risk level, where six of eight counties are currently, stayed the same. Counties reach this level by having at least 10 active cases per 10,000 residents for three days. For smaller counties, that rate is 15 per 10,000.
Once a county is at that level, the health board votes on two sets of mandates. First, masks become mandatory in public places when people can't stay six feet apart from people they don't live with. (The orders define masks and say they must cover the nose and mouth.) Second, events must allow 28 square feet per attendee to allow for social distancing.
At the moderate-risk level, the health board previously urged that people work from home when possible, that they minimize non-essential travel, and that congregate living facilities adopt strict health protocols. That language was removed after health district Director Geri Rackow proposed the board "focus on the public health actions that we can take."
Once a county is placed under these two mandates, the board's plan says they will remain until the county's active case rate drops below the threshold that prompted mandates for two weeks.
Another notable change, spurred by Teton County representative Bill Leake, allows commissioners of a county with mandates to request that the board keep mandates longer.
'Education' at high-risk
The bulk of the health board's changes to its plan went to the high-risk level. Mask mandates and slight event restrictions remain when a county moves to high-risk, but no stricter mandates will occur at that level. Some school re-opening plans are tied to the health district's risk designation for an area.
The threshold to reach high-risk was lowered from 50 active cases per 10,000 people to 30 active cases per 10,000 people.
In July, when the health board adopted the plan, the high-risk active case threshold was 20 per 10,000. In August, the board increased it to 50 per 10,000, after the health officials said the lower rate wouldn't result in enough hospitalizations to strain hospitals.
But this month, eastern Idaho hospitals began saying in public meetings that their staff resources were being stressed already, as the health district's active case rate has been higher than 20 per 10,000 people since Sept. 24.
Madison County is the first in eastern Idaho to be considered high-risk, nearly two weeks after it breached the original active case threshold.
The move is largely symbolic, officials recognized, but they hope it signals that coronavirus risk is more prominent, and that it encourages people voluntarily abide by public health guidelines, including masking, distancing and isolating when sick.
Projecting hospitalizations
The health district uses active case rates to project how many people will be hospitalized with COVID-19 in subsequent weeks. Rackow said so far, 4.2% of all eastern Idahoans who are reported to have the virus have been hospitalized, slightly above the 4% rate the health district used to set active case rate projections.
"Many of the metrics that we chose are playing out to be accurate," Rackow said.
For both moderate and high-risk, hospital capacity metrics were removed from the plan. That's after hospital administrators told the health board that bed counts don't accurately portray hospital capacity. They say staff counts better show hospitals' ability to care for patients, but finding reliable ways to track that and to set clear risk thresholds are difficult.
The health board hasn't specified about when it would issue regional coronavirus-related restrictions. Since early August, the region's active case rate has been above 10 per 10,000 people, the threshold to reach moderate-risk level, where the board issues mask mandates and light event restrictions. Since late September, the region's rate has had more than 20 active cases per 10,000 residents.
Taylor said in Thursday's news release Oct. 8 that the revised pandemic response plan will be uploaded to the health district's website by this week.