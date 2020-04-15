BOISE — Six more fatalities from COVID-19 were reported in Idaho on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 39.
When these deaths occur outside of hospitals, the task of determining if they were caused by the disease is handled by the "last responders" — county coroners.
The extraordinary challenge has brought together county coroners from counties large and small, to help them gain an understanding of what resources are required and to work together to obtain the needed equipment and expertise to help keep the virus in check.
'NO STORAGE'
Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens exerts a lot of influence when it comes to dealing with death. Her office — which contracts with 36 other coroners' offices around the state — is already running at or near capacity almost 100% of the time, so a possible COVID-19-related surge is cause for concern.
"When we started seeing some of these cases coming through, I had a couple of different concerns … and first was that we have no storage," Owens said.
In order to determine if a person died of COVID-19, the body has to remain with the coroner's office for up to 48 hours. The body will be tested if and only if the person had shown common COVID-19 symptoms — fever, dry cough, shortness of breath — in the past 10 to 15 days, Owens said.
"We hang onto those until the tests come back from the state, and if they're negative then we'll go and do an autopsy. But if it's positive, we'll release the decedent to the funeral home," she added.
Keeping the possibility of contamination to a "bare minimum" has been the name of the game since the disease made its way to Idaho, and that is part of the reason Ada County recently invested in a refrigerated semi-trailer that will be able to hold up to 70 bodies at a time in cold storage. The truck is locally made, Owens said, and being able to purchase it in the first place was a concern.
"We were looking around for a trailer to rent, but there wasn't anything, as you can't really reuse them down the road," Owens said about the vehicle, which will arrive sometime next week. "When I found out that New York and Chicago were ordering 500, 600 of them, that sparked huge concern that we wouldn't be able to get one."
Her office was able to find one locally, and at about half the $150,000 price one shipped from the East Coast would have been. And the trailer will be for regional use in the future if there is ever a "mass fatality event" caused by human or natural disasters, Owens said.
TESTING KIT SHORTAGE
The regional nature of the disease is what is keeping Owens up at night.
"Coroners started calling me at 9 or 10 at night, saying, 'We can't get our hands on kits, they're all being used for hospitals and medical facilities,'" Owens said.
And because those kits — and personal protective equipment — are being prioritized for medical providers testing the living, it's been difficult for coroners to find PPE.
Owens took matters into her own hands, providing materials to other coroners, and recently, having her staff build 2,000 testing kits to provide to coroners all over Idaho who are running low.
Testing kits are needed too, as rural counties are already testing for the disease. Boise County's Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Johnson said that while his county hasn't yet had a death from COVID-19, his office did have to run a test on a deceased 61-year-old man in Idaho City.
"It was handled like any investigation: what, where, when. When we heard he might have fever, or the flu, or laryngitis, we chose to go ahead and do the test," Johnson said.
"We got the tubes and swabs, we gloved up, gowned and all that, and we took a swab on a Friday mid-day and had results on a Monday," Johnson said.
Johnson drove to Payette, a more than three-hour round trip, to find a case of medical gowns for Boise County in late March; before his office could conduct the COVID-19 swab on the decedent, new test tubes had to be gathered.
STATEWIDE SHORTAGES
Shortages have impacted coroners all over the state, as Owens and Johnson can attest. To combat that, Owens, Teton County Coroner Tim Melcher and Minidoka County Coroner Lucky Bourn have been working together to document what equipment every coroner in Idaho has and what they might need in the coming weeks. Bourn is president of the Idaho State Association of County Coroners.
"We all lean on each other for support," Owens said, and between her, Melcher and Bourn they've created a spreadsheet of the needs and abilities of all 44 coroners in Idaho's counties.
Melcher, in his 16th year as the Teton County coroner, is a licensed practical nurse, a rare credential for a coroner in the state.
Idaho doesn't require prior medical training for its elected county coroners, but they are to attend a coroners school sponsored or endorsed by the state association within one year of taking office. They also must complete 24 hours of continuing education on a biennial calendar basis.
Melcher said that in Teton County, along the border with Wyoming, they've only had one coroner's case where they needed to test for the novel coronavirus, which caused COVID-19. He's already put new protocol in place in case they need to test again.
"I talked to law enforcement, the fire department and EMS, the three of us that respond to the death scene, and whoever gets there first needs to put a mask on the decedent, because they would have air coming out of them as soon as you move them," Melcher said. In these situations his office uses two body bags to cover the body, a CDC suggestion, he said.
Because testing for COVID-19 takes up to two days to complete, Melcher has to keep the body in the Teton County cooler with a biohazard label on the door to warn people of possible infection.
"Overcrowding is a concern," Melcher said about the potential for the virus to overwhelm his facilities. "But we're not overly worried about it in my county. … We're a little worried like anyone would be, but we're not overly worried about it."
'WE DON'T KNOW HOW WIDESPREAD IT IS'
Idaho is far from an epicenter for the disease. Just a few hundred miles to the west, however, Seattle and the surrounding areas have been caught in the wildfire of infection for the longest period of any American city.
Former Ada County Chief Deputy Coroner Robert Karinen has seen its effects firsthand in his new position as a medical examiner in Snohomish County, Washington, the site of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the United States. That case, first reported Jan. 20, involved a man who had traveled to Wuhan, China.
"Right now we're just over 60 deaths, and since we had the first confirmed case of COVID back in January, we got on things pretty early," Karinen said in a phone interview on Good Friday.
Karinen noted Washington state's response — Gov. Jay Inslee was among the first to ban large gatherings and on March 12 announced the closure of all schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties — was key to slowing the the spread. King, Pierce and Snohomish are the three most populous counties in Washington; King County is home to Seattle.
Inslee's school closures order was a day before President Donald Trump declared a national emergency. On March 15, Inslee announced the closure of all entertainment and recreational facilities, including gyms, as well as bars and restaurants. That was two days before such venues closed in New York City, according to the New York Times.
As of Monday afternoon, Snohomish County, which is north of Seattle and King County, had seen 1,867 cases and 69 fatalities, which are confirmed or presumed positive, as well as 120 cases that are probable, the Everett Herald reported.
For Snohomish County, the COVID-19 epidemic has put everyone in Karinen's office on an emergency schedule, with people working 12-hour shifts and doubling up on examiners responding to death scenes.
"Police aren't able to go into houses like they used to, so now it requires two people to go into the house to deal with the bodies," Karinen said about the changing protocol.
When the disease first began moving through Snohomish County, bodies would be brought in for autopsies; as time has passed, the medical examiner's office has shifted its focus to the unknown deaths in the community.
"We'll at least do a swab test and we're screening all deaths because we don't know how widespread it is, and that's really it in a nutshell," Karinen said.
People are extra wary about what caused a death, and to assuage their concerns, the medical examiner's office is running tests on any suspected case, Karinen said.
"People will be at home worrying about it, even if it is a very low probability, so we want those tests back as fast as possible especially if there are other family members at home," he noted.