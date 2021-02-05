A state vaccine panel Friday rejected several proposals to recommend more workers become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines immediately.
The series of votes, largely against adding specific jobs, such as massage therapists, to existing priority groups caps a week of tumult for Idahoans age 65 and up. More than a quarter-million group of seniors eager for immunization became eligible for shots Feb. 1, overwhelming online scheduling forms and phone hotlines.
The race for shots highlighted inequitable signup methods as vaccine providers tried to make clear that they simply don't have enough shots for everyone who wants them. At the state's current rate of 25,000 shots coming in weekly, leaders estimate it'll take at least two months to vaccinate all seniors.
Idahoans with health conditions that put them at high-risk for COVID-19 complications, such as diabetes and obesity, are projected to start getting the vaccine in early April. Official decisions about that group will happen in the coming weeks.
A consistent worry in the panel's discussions Friday was that putting more people at the top of the list would further lengthen the process of protecting those at highest risk.
"To me, it doesn't make any sense to put" caregivers of medically vulnerable people "ahead of the people they're taking care of," Randall Hudspeth, state nursing association head, said as he and others shot down the first of several proposals to modify existing priority groups that already include 400,000 people.
Gov. Brad Little has the final call on vaccine priority in Idaho. The state health department said in a news release that Little's decisions on the recommendations will occur by early the week of Feb. 8. More than half of those currently eligible for shots in Idaho are seniors who don't live in nursing homes or other congregate living facilities.
Just one group, an estimated 280 language interpreters, were recommended to be eligible immediately Friday. The panel said interpreters should be vaccinated "with the sector and setting in which they work," which could push some who work in hospitals or K-12 schools to the front of the line. The panel refused to endorse similar priority for 50,000 construction workers, along with separate proposals to prioritize immigration legal service workers, Pilates instructors, massage therapists and 270,000 uncertified caregivers that includes family members of medically vulnerable people.
The committee moved up less than 600 utility workers who must work indoors to "essential worker" status in phase 2.3, potentially giving them access to shots in early April with workers in agriculture, the U.S. Postal Service, the Idaho National Guard, manufacturing and public transit. That would be the end of priority group 2.
The third priority group, with a currently undefined set of "other essential workers" and Idahoans age 16 and up with "high-risk medical conditions" can start getting shots in late April, according to the state's timeline. All Idahoans age 16 and up should get shots by May. A vaccine has not yet been approved for children.
About 120,000 people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in Idaho as of Friday morning, with just over 29,000 people reportedly receiving their booster shot as well. Nearly 150,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Idaho.
Idaho receives 25,425 vaccine doses each week. The state has appeared slow to administer doses, but state leaders contend that's just an on-paper issue. Vaccine administration reporting can lag, which state leaders say inaccurately skews data.
Idaho's immunization head, Sarah Leeds, said she recently notified members of the Biden Administration that Idaho was getting fewer doses than other states because its population is comprised of more children, for whom no vaccines are approved. Leeds said, "They say they're going to correct that."
State health Director Dave Jeppesen said Tuesday that Idaho had about 101,000 unused virus shots. About half were boosters and other stagnant doses were either soon to be used or were being shuffled around. Leeds said an additional 3,000 to 5,000 doses will come to retail pharmacies at Walmart and Albertson's Thursday from a separate pool of 1 million shots the Biden Administration is pushing out.
Little's order requiring that vaccine providers tell the state daily how many doses they've administered and have sitting in freezers took effect Feb. 1. The state plans to make that data public Monday, Feb. 8 on the state's coronavirus tracking website.