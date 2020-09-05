Before the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization in late August to an experimental COVID-19 treatment, a hospital in eastern Idaho was already offering it.
Since July, Idaho Falls Community Hospital has been administering convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 using blood donated from people who have recovered from the disease.
When the plasma has a high concentration of COVID-19 antibodies, some hope the serum can help people at high risk for complications fend off the virus's worst effects.
"It's still promising. We just don't have definitive proof," said Dr. Richard Nathan, an infectious disease doctor in Idaho Falls who works with Community Hospital.
Limited data suggest the treatment can reduce mortality in high-risk patients, but robust data aren't available yet to support claims that it reduces mortality.
A National Institute of Health panel said this week data cannot support recommending "either for or against the use of convalescent plasma" to treat COVID-19, but that it "should not be considered standard of care." The panel said more nuanced trials "are needed to determine" convalescent plasma's effectiveness.
Double-blinded and controlled trials are the scientific gold standard. In such trials, neither patients nor doctors will know if patients are getting the actual treatment or a placebo.
Community Hospital isn't involved with a trial for convalescent plasma.
"The reason convalescent plasma therapy is so appealing is it might work, and we have very limited treatment options," Nathan said. "And the patients can really deteriorate to the point where they get intubated and die. That's the appeal for this type of treatment."
Community Hospital is the only hospital in Idaho Falls offering convalescent plasma to COVID-19 patients. It is also involved with drug trials for COVID-19, including one announced this week that attempts to prevent immune system overreactions. Last month, the Post Register spoke with a patient in another drug trial by the hospital.
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Coleen Niemann said in an email to the Post Register on Thursday that EIRMC's owner, HCA Healthcare, offers the convalescent plasma treatment "to a small degree." But, she said, "To date, EIRMC physicians have not used convalescent plasma for treatment."
The American Red Cross provides convalescent plasma to Community Hospital. Collection centers are accepting donations for plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19. The only Red Cross location in Idaho where recovered persons can donate plasma is in Boise, said spokeswoman Cynthia De La Torre.