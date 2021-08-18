Masks will be optional this school year in Idaho Falls, school officials recently said, despite a plea from local doctors for mandates in elementary schools.
The latest confirmation about the unchanged policies comes while Idaho officials warn that hospitals are weeks away from rationing care as the delta coronavirus variant continues to strain health care resources. The announcements also follow a school board meeting last week where nine mask mandate opponents spoke.
Days after the meeting, school officials for Idaho Falls School District 91 made clear their intent to retain the optional, but recommended mask policy in two separate instances.
"We want to encourage people that if you want to wear a mask, that's your prerogative to do so. And if you feel that's necessary, there should be no barriers in the way of that," new superintendent James Shank said in a livestreamed interview that's available on the district's Facebook page.
The district's spokeswoman, Margaret Wimborne, told the Post Register on Monday that she's not aware of any planned changes.
The back-to-school plan "has a recommendation for masks, and that's what is currently in place," Wimborne said.
Besides recommending masks, the district's plan calls for sanitation and other measures. But Dr. Kenneth Krell, one of 14 eastern Idaho doctors who signed a letter asking for mask mandates in D91 elementary schools, said the plan is missing policies that could make substantial differences.
“Masking is what is effective,” Krell said, which the Post Register previously reported. “We learned a long time ago that excessive disinfection doesn’t do anything. One does not get COVID off inanimate surfaces. Even though the virus may survive there for a period of time, this virus is droplet transmitted.”
The news comes about a week before classes resume in Idaho Falls schools. Schools across the state have taken up similar debates. The Boise School District began recently with mandatory masks. In southeastern Idaho, officials for Pocatello-Chubbuck schools on Tuesday adopted optional masks for the school year.
Wimborne previously told the Post Register that D91's plan is similar to plans by districts across eastern Idaho and the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics both say everyone in schools should be wearing masks, including those who are vaccinated.
Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Medical System and adviser to Gov. Brad Little on COVID-19, told the Post Register there are several reasons why masks should be required in schools temporarily.
Delta is both more transmissible and spreads more easily in people living together, Pate said. That means the virus will have a greater ripple effect in families from exposed children, he said.
"It doesn't make sense that if you have a more contagious strain that you would decrease the mitigation measures you used last year. It would make sense that you increase them," Pate said.
The secondary attack rate of the virus — or the percent of family members who get sick after a household infection — was 17% most of last year but has risen to 53% with delta, Pate wrote in a recent blog post.
Masks and precautions are needed to keep kids in school, and not at home, quarantined after exposure, he said.
At the school board meeting Aug. 11, nine mask mandate opponents spoke at a podium. Behind them, in the front row, sat another mask opponent with a sign that falsely said: "Masks restrict oxygen = BRAIN DAMAGE."
Many of the mask mandate opponents who spoke suggested that masks could harm the mental or physical health of children. But, in a review of similar claims, fact-checking news organization Poynter found claims of breathing harms to be "oversold."
“We wear masks all day long in the hospital,” David G. Hill, a physician and American Lung Association board member, wrote, according to Poynter. “The masks are designed to be breathed through and there is no evidence that low oxygen levels occur.”
Poynter said concerns about social connection in the classroom are more "reasonable." Psychological impacts from mask-wearing in kids have been documented, Poynter writes, but "'there is minimal evidence' on how severe these sorts of impacts could be for most children."
"Still, there is evidence that children are adaptable. In a December 2020 study of children’s ability to read facial expressions of masked people, researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison found that 'while there may be some challenges for children incurred by others wearing masks, in combination with other contextual cues, masks are unlikely to dramatically impair children’s social interactions in their everyday lives,'" Poynter writes.
Others spoke of the importance of choice. But masks are most beneficial when as many people as possible wear them in enclosed spaces.
"My children’s health and overall wellness is my responsibility, and it is my right and my prerogative to protect them. If a family chooses to have their children wear masks, that is their personal choice. And that same freedom to choose should be given to every family," one parent said.
Every member of the public who commented during the open comment period was against mask mandates. The policy for the 2021-22 school year has been a mask recommendation, which was first announced Aug. 6.