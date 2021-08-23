Amid a resurgence of COVID-19 infections fueled by the delta variant, COVID-19 vaccines and masks will be required for musicians and staff at the Idaho Falls Symphony.
The symphony announced the policy in a news release Monday. People with medical or religious exemptions will be exempt, the release said. Unvaccinated people must undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing, Executive Director Alekzandria Peugh told the Post Register.
The announcement came hours after the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer/Bio-N-Tech received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Monday. It is the first coronavirus vaccine to receive full FDA approval.
“When it comes to combating COVID, we are taking an all-of-the-above approach,” Music Director and Conductor Thomas Heuser said in the release. “An orchestra is a living, breathing ensemble. We must come together on the same stage and perform with each other in close quarters, and so we are asking our musicians and staff to be vaccinated. We feel that these measures are essential for doing our best work and protecting our loved ones.”
Season 72, "RECONNECT," begins October 2021 and lasts through April 2022. Both virtual and in-person seasonal tickets are for sale online at sforce.co/3mx4joB. Individual tickets will be available to purchase on Sept. 18, according to the store.
The symphony said many performing arts organizations such as orchestras, dance companies, choirs and venues, are adopting vaccine mandates. Some have required that audience members prove that they are vaccinated, the symphony said.
The Idaho Falls Symphony is not requiring audience members to be vaccinated, but in-person audience members are encouraged to wear masks at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts. "Other steps like physical distancing and mask requirements may soon become a reality of the reopening process," the symphony said in the release.
Musicians and staff will be required to wear masks until further notice, the release said.
“Our organization hopes to present a unified front against the virus,” Peugh said in the release. “We want to show our community that we care about each other, and so we are adapting and moving forward in the safest way possible.”
The vast majority of people being hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, state health officials say. The vaccine does not make it impossible to contract the virus, but it greatly reduces the chance of infection or severe infection.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says everyone in coronavirus hotspots — vaccinated or unvaccinated — should be wearing masks indoors in public. Almost every Idahoan lives in a hotspot county where masks should be worn indoors in public, the Post Register reported last week.