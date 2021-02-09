Idaho Falls City Council on Tuesday began backtracking its plan to enforce state-issued COVID-19 restrictions.
The resolution passed in November didn’t have the power of law; it outlined the city’s intent to fine and prosecute event organizers who violated Gov. Brad Little’s recently loosened restrictions.
The city plan hasn’t resulted in any instances of enforcement, according to representatives for the city and the Idaho Falls Police Department. But some have said it stoked fear.
Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman said she knows of several business owners who closed their doors, worrying their small buildings would put them in violation of the order and potentially result in them being jailed.
She asked for the resolution to be repealed entirely. The council settled on nixing language referencing mandate enforcement immediately on a unanimous vote Tuesday. The body also organized plans to replace the resolution Thursday.
Ziel-Dingman said the original resolution was intended to prevent so-called superspreader events in late fall and early winter, when leaders at hospitals worried doctors may have to deny care to the sickest patients if resource strains worsened.
Regional infection rates are down significantly. Many state and local restrictions have loosened. Ziel-Dingman said the resolution “should change as a result.”
“It’s my understanding that this just hasn’t had the impact that perhaps we thought it did at the time,” she said of the resolution. She said people were worried they’d be arrested; the resolution said the city “will develop and execute” by Dec. 1 a plan to fine and prosecute event organizers who violated gathering restrictionsin cases of a “clear and significant violation.” Ziel-Dingman said the resolution was more intended to “try to prevent and try to discourage those (large) events” and to “make clear that we supported those” health restrictions.
Others, such as Councilman Jim Francis, argued removing the resolution immediately would send the wrong message and lead fewer people to wear masks, stay home and wash their hands. He said the city didn’t message well enough with the last resolution. He doesn’t want a repeat.
“Whatever we do today, the messaging is crucial,” said Francis, who formally initiated the partial rewrite Tuesday. “Because (if) we rescind it and let rumor and media decide what it means, it’s going to be the totally wrong message. We are not giving up trying to mitigate this disease.”
State and regional health officials who support moves to lift mandates have adopted similar messaging.
Little last week raised his event caps from 10 people to 50 people, still urging people to wear masks. The Eastern Idaho Public Health board ended Bonneville County’s mask mandate Monday evening, saying masks are still important to slow the spread even though infection rates are down.
Some who oppose moves to lift mandates argue the emergence of more infectious coronavirus variants threatens to ignite another surge.
Most recently, a variant first identified in the U.K. that is believed to be more deadly and more infectious was found in Teton County, Wyoming. Neighboring Teton County, Idaho, has topped state charts for new infections.
It isn’t clear whether new variants are spreading in Idaho.
State labs can’t yet test for new variants. Last week the Post Register learned that five samples Idaho sent to national labs could not be sequenced to spot new variants because the quality of the samples was too poor.