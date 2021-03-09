Idahoans age 45 and up will all be made eligible for COVID-19 vaccines within weeks, state leaders said Tuesday.
"We've turned the corner in our pandemic fight, and I believe the worst part is behind us," Gov. Brad Little said during a news conference. "That said, we must remain vigilant."
Eligibility will be staggered based on age and high-risk medical conditions, as recommended by the state's vaccine planning panel Friday. Access for this group is starting two weeks earlier than the state had previously planned, which officials said is due to dwindling vaccine demand among people currently eligible.
Priority groups will expand week by week:
— By March 15, Idahoans age 55 to 64 with "at least one medical condition" will be eligible. So will a new group of around 134,000 essential workers that includes farm and agricultural workers.
— By March 22, all Idahoans age 55 to 64 will be eligible.
— By March 29, Idahoans age 45 to 54 with "at least one medical condition" will be eligible.
— By April 5, all Idahoans age 45 to 54 will be eligible.
Idaho is making eligible anyone with a condition that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says "might" put them at high risk for severe COVID-19 complications. Disabilities, also defined by the CDC, are included. Conditions include diabetes, hypertension, asthma, kidney disease, obesity, pregnancy and smoking.
The state hasn't decided how patients younger than 45 would be staggered in Idaho.
Already, frontline workers, long-term care facility staff and homeless shelter residents are eligible for vaccines. About 55% of the estimated 291,000 Idahoans age 65 and up have received at least one virus shot, said state health Director Dave Jeppesen.
"Despite a large number of seniors … it appears that demand has started to decline a bit," Jeppesen said. And, he said, "this has resulted in some vaccine providers struggling to fill their available appointments."
About 284,000 Idahoans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose; nearly 167,000 residents are fully vaccinated, a number which includes people who have received both initial and booster mRNA shots and the one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
That means about 21% of all 1.3 million Idaho adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines; around 12.5% have been fully vaccinated. No virus shots are approved for children under age 16; Idaho has the third-highest proportion of children, who make up a quarter of the state's 1.8 million population.
Though demand isn't as overwhelming as it was months earlier, state leaders say many people are still eager for shots.
Jeppesen said state polling show 60% of Idaho adults are "anxiously waiting, if not already vaccinated." Another 20% are taking a "wait and see approach," which he said may last several months as people observe first-hand the safety of vaccines developed at record speed. Lastly, about 20% of residents will be harder to convince; some say they'll never accept a COVID-19 vaccine.