Idaho health leaders told reporters Tuesday that they’re figuring out how new action by the Trump administration that aims to expedite COVID-19 vaccine efforts will affect the state.
Earlier Tuesday, the Trump administration told states it would send both the first and second vaccine doses to states at once, as opposed to holding the second doses each week for states. President-elect Biden’s administration first announced last week it planned to do that.
It’s unclear how the distribution change will affect the estimate that Idaho officials will receive 20,000 vaccine doses each week.
“We don’t know what that number is right now … because it was just released today, we will be talking with our partners at CDC and Operation Warp Speed to learn more and then communicate that to our providers,” state immunization lead Sarah Leeds said.
As of Tuesday morning, over 38,000 COVID-19 shots had been administered in Idaho. Around 6,000 people already had received their second of two doses recommended for vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, the only two COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in the U.S.
Public health administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said Idaho aligns with federal trends on the “percent of doses that are administered.” By the end of the week, she said Idaho will have over 155,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses — with over 71,000 Pfizer doses and 84,000 Moderna doses.
The state now hopes that the general public will be able to access the vaccine starting in May, one month quicker than previous estimates.
In a separate announcement, Gov. Brad Little said that for the 247 Idaho providers that can give the shot, “there are ample resources available.” He said the state had received millions of dollars to aid with vaccine rollout. “Simply put, there are no barriers,” he said.
Idaho’s health department has also launched a data dashboard displaying how many Idahoans have received the vaccine (more than 33,000), and how many doses have been shipped to and have been administered in each of Idaho’s 44 counties. Across the eight counties in Eastern Idaho Public Health, more than 4,000 had received the vaccine as of Tuesday afternoon.
Next Monday, the state is launching an online tool for Idahoans telling Idahoans how they can access the vaccine, Shaw-Tulloch said. She said Idahoans who would like to volunteer to aid in vaccine rollout can do so at volunteeridaho.com.
Asked about leftover vaccine doses, state health officials named only eastern Idaho specifically as a place with extra doses.
“Primarily we are seeing that in eastern Idaho,” Shaw-Tulloch said.
Earlier, she said some areas may have extra vaccine doses after getting through the current priority group because providers there did “not see the uptick they were expecting” and that extra vaccine availability is “scattered throughout the state and I think in rural parts of the state. I don’t know if I want to say less interest in the vaccine, but maybe they are getting through their population groups more quickly, and they are ready to move into the next stage.”Leeds said state officials are “hearing that (public health districts) don’t have any (vaccine doses) that are sitting in their freezers and waiting to be administered.”
Asked what vaccine providers with leftover COVID-19 shots should do, Shaw-Tulloch said the state wants “consistency” with the four-step vaccine distribution plan, but she does know that some providers began giving the vaccine to people in the second priority group before the state finalized that group Tuesday.
”We know that there are some providers that were ready to go into the next phase that have already started offering it to some of the next grouping,” of essential workers and seniors who don’t live in long-term care facilities, Shaw-Tulloch said. “We are trying to keep consistency across the state to the extent possible, but we do know that there are some areas where instead of waiting for decisions to be made they have gone ahead and started into the next group.”Leeds said even though eastern Idaho has extra vaccine doses left over, it “won’t necessarily” affect future allocations for shots.
Eastern Idaho Public Health epidemiologist said in an interview after the briefing that by saying eastern Idaho, state officials had meant the larger half of the state that includes both eastern and southeastern Idaho health districts. He said EIPH is still getting through the top vaccine priority group.Reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel can be reached at 208-542-6754. Follow him on Twitter: @pfannyyy. He is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.