Gov. Brad Little issued an executive order Thursday requiring medical providers to get COVID-19 shots into people's arms within a week of receiving them.
Little's order also mandates that, starting Monday, providers tell the state health department the number of vaccine doses they received, how many were injected into people's arms and if any doses are left over in freezers.
The state health department funnels vaccines directly from the federal government to Idaho's seven public health districts, based on how many people in each region are eligible at that time. Health districts then divvy up doses between enrolled medical providers.
"Quite frankly, we need a clearer picture," Little said at a live-streamed press conference. Administration and inventory data must be reported daily, according to the order; allocation numbers will come weekly.
Little's announcement was the latest in his efforts to boost both the speed and level of transparency in the state's vaccination campaign, which has drawn questions and concerns about what appears to be a slow vaccination rate based on official state numbers.
"We owe it to Idahoans to get shots in the arms of people who want it within seven days of getting into Idaho. If it appears providers are not administering doses fast enough, we will step in," he said.
More than 108,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Idaho. About 90,000 Idahoans have reportedly received their first of two shots.
Addressing concerns earlier this week about Idaho's low vaccine allotments, Little said members of the Biden Administration told him recently that the federal government is apportioning doses based on the number of adults in each state. The U.S. Census estimates about a quarter of Idaho's estimated 1.8 million population is under 18 years old, giving the state the nation's third-highest rate of children, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. No COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for children yet.
Little said Idaho expects to receive 25,000 first vaccine doses each week, up from the state's 21,000 weekly dose allotment under former President Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden said Tuesday that states would know their weekly dose allocations three weeks ahead. Idaho's immunization chief, Sarah Leeds, said during a Facebook video live stream Wednesday that "we really look forward to that" to help vaccine providers "more adequately plan for their clinics and staffing."
Little said Thursday "we are pressing the Biden Administration" for more doses, quicker, in the future.
Currently, the state is vaccinating its top two priority groups — health care workers, long-term care facility residents and "front-line" essential workers. Beginning next Monday, an estimated 265,000 Idahoans age 65 and up can start getting shots.
"This is a big step to keep our seniors safe and healthy, but I want to be clear there is still a big gap between supply and demand at this point," Little said.
Vaccine data may not tell the full story of current doses administered compared to supply. It takes multiple days after vaccines arrive to get them into people's arms and longer for them to be publicly reported. Amy Gamett, clinic director at Eastern Idaho Public Health, said at a Friday vaccine panel meeting that "it could be as much as a 10 to 14 day lag time."
Asked how it takes between doses arriving in the state and being injected into people's arms, Little said "it varies" but did not provide a statewide metric.
"We're getting close to that. Not every provider is in but almost all of them. The system that we're using is a system we've had for a long time," Little said, referring to the IRIS vaccine tool where medical providers report vaccinations to the state. After giving out a shot, providers have up to 72 hours to report it to IRIS — which leads to some delays in the state's public vaccine data.
On delayed shots, Little said: "Part of the issue is some of the health districts and some of the providers want to have these big events so they were saving inventory to have a mass (vaccination clinic) … We're saying, 'Look, we want you to do that. We want to encourage it. But let's do a better job of managing it and not have everybody be saving vaccines for those events. Let's plan them out and more effectively get that vaccine out.'"