The nation arrived at this goal two months ago.
"More Than Half Of U.S. Adults Have Gotten At Least One COVID-19 Vaccine Dose," read an April 19 headline from National Public Radio.
But in Idaho, where a sluggish vaccination campaign has had slow success in rural areas with sparse vaccine access and where a high proportion of people are reluctant to get the vaccine, officials are just now celebrating the milestone. Meanwhile, vaccination rates are plummeting and stockpiles continue to grow.
"While we likely will not meet the national goal of at least 70% of adults with at least one dose by July 4, we do continue to make gains in our vaccination rates, which is an important piece to stay head of variant strains," Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch told reporters Tuesday during a news conference.
Numbers released Tuesday said 50.2% of Idahoans age 18 and up were at least partially vaccinated. About 46% of all Idaho adults have been fully vaccinated, meaning they've received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single Johnson & Johnson shot.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, which says 52.1% of Idaho adults are partially vaccinated, says the Gem State has the eighth lowest adult partial COVID-19 vaccination rate in the U.S.
Nationally, 65.5% of adults have received at least one vaccine. At the current slow pace of vaccinations, the U.S. is unlikely to meet President Joe Biden's goal of getting 70% of all adults at least partially vaccinated by Independence Day, according to reports by the Associated Press, Politico the New York Times. However, AP reported on Tuesday that the White House said at least 70% of people age 30 and up had been at least partially vaccinated.
All adults in Idaho became eligible for the vaccine in early April. Kids 12 and up became eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine starting in mid-May. Vaccine providers in Idaho now have more than 350,000 shots on hand — enough to last almost 16 weeks.
High vaccination rates in seniors and older, non-seniors elevate Idaho's average vaccination rate. More than 76% of Idaho seniors are at least partially vaccinated — which still falls behind the nation's partial senior vaccination rate of 87%. Among Idahoans age 55 to 64, 56.5% are at least partially vaccinated.
A majority of people in age groups younger than age 55 in Idaho are unvaccinated.
— Age 65-plus: 76.3%
— Age 55 to 64: 56.5%
— Age 45 to 54: 47.7%
— Age 35 to 44: 42%
— Age 25 to 34: 34.7%
— Age 18 to 24: 34%
— Age 16 to 17: 26.1%
— Age 12 to 15: 15.6%
Less than 63,000 people have only taken one dose of a two-shot vaccine in Idaho, according to Tuesday's numbers. More than 646,000 people in Idaho are fully vaccinated.
About 30% of Idaho adults are unlikely to get vaccinated against COVID-19, state-paid pollsters concluded based on a late April survey, the Post Register previously reported. That leaves 70% adults vaccinated as the best-case scenario in Idaho, the pollsters said.
Some people who haven't gotten vaccinated are taking a "wait and see" approach, officials say. Shaw-Tulloch said leaders are hoping to ease apprehension about the vaccine through public information efforts.
"We're kind of ticking along, and we're making slow gains as people become more and more confident in the vaccine and we have more opportunities easily available," Shaw-Tulloch said. "I think there were a lot of factors that went into play in terms of the slow kick-off for the 50% (milestone). But again, I'm going to reiterate, I'm absolutely thrilled that we're over the hump of 50%."
Vaccine uptake in Idaho began to taper off slightly before federal officials in mid-April temporarily paused use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to investigate whether rare but severe brain blood clots were linked to the shot. Within two weeks officials resumed use of J&J jab, concluding that its benefits outweighed the risk of a rare clot.
County vaccination rates vary. In Bonneville County, the most populous in eastern Idaho, 57% of residents age 12 and up are at least partially vaccinated. But in neighboring Jefferson County, just 37% of eligible residents are at least partially vaccinated.
State officials say they are trying to boost vaccination rates in rural areas by working with food and agricultural workplaces. Other efforts include novel vaccine clinics, such as sites that are mobile, allow walk-ins or are placed at community venues.