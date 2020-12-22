Another 4,000 doses of two newly approved COVID-19 vaccines are expected to come to eastern Idaho this week, a health district spokeswoman told the Post Register on Tuesday.
Mimi Taylor with Eastern Idaho Public Health said the largely rural eight-county part of the state is expecting 975 doses of Pfizer's vaccine and 3,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine. Last week, the district expected 975 doses of Pfizer's vaccine. That's among the 28,000 Moderna doses that Gov. Brad Little said the state expects to receive by week's end.
The allocation is much higher than last week, when health care workers were first inoculated with the very limited initial doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine outside of a medical trial. Week two's allocation includes Moderna's new COVID-19 vaccine, which the FDA approved for emergency use on Friday, but reduced allocations of Pfizer's vaccine have slowed a lengthy distribution process that has prioritized health care workers and long-term care facility residents to receive COVID-19 vaccines initially.
Two Idaho public health officials, including state health department director Dave Jeppesen on Friday, recently said long-term care facility residents likely will begin accessing vaccines next week, starting Monday. Such facilities are linked with 40% of COVID-19 deaths both statewide and nationally.
Loretta Byington has lived at Madison Carriage Cove Short-term Rehabilitation Center in Rexburg since summer 2019. She said she doesn't know when she can get the vaccine, but she wants it as soon as she can get it.
"I've let (staff) know I'm all in to get it ASAP," she texted a Post Register reporter.
The director of Carriage Cove, Landon Taylor, told the Post Register that facility staff aren't sure when it might receive vaccine doses.
"Carriage Cove like most if not all long term care facilities in Idaho have received no vaccines at this time," Taylor said in an email.
Taylor said the facility is working with Walgreens to get vaccines.
A Walgreens spokeswoman said the company is working with "approximately 800 long-term care facilities across 12 states" this week. Those first states, according to the list Emily Delnicki provided, don't include Idaho. She said Walgreens will begin long-term care facility vaccinations in the remaining states as next week, "or once a jurisdiction is approved to begin by the CDC."
"States and long-term care facilities continue to finalize their vaccine distribution plans, so we cannot provide specific numbers at this time," Delnicki said. "We are prepared to administer vaccines as soon as inventory is available and the CDC, states and facilities finalize their plans."
Eastern Idaho has 36 long-term care facilities — a mix of assisted living centers and nursing homes, which house patients in need of more care.
Most facilities here are receiving vaccines through Walgreens, which partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, Mimi Taylor with the health district said. Pharmacies will exclusively use Pfizer's vaccine, health district clinic director Amy Gamett said last Thursday.
"In our 8 county district all but a dozen (long-term care) facilities partnered with the pharmacy partnership to receive vaccination at their site. We will be providing vaccination to those not partnered," Taylor wrote in an email to the Post Register. "... We are unaware of any … facility providing vaccine(s) themselves."
Idaho vaccine planners on Friday determined that essential workers, including law enforcement, teachers and grocery store workers, will be next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Natalie Podgorski, spokeswoman for Idaho Falls Community Hospital, said the hospital expects to receive Moderna vaccine doses by Wednesday morning. She did not say how many doses are expected.
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Coleen Niemann said the hospital had received 975 Pfizer doses this week, but does not "anticipate receiving Moderna doses." Mimi Taylor confirmed that EIRMC received all of the region's Pfizer allocations for this week.
In a Friday visit to Idaho Falls, Little told reporters that all Idahoans in high-priority groups could be vaccinated by June 2021.
Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank contributed to this article.