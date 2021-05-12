More than 330 coronavirus cases in Idaho have been caused by concerning variants, according to data released this week.
The few hundred instances of concerning coronavirus variants probably aren’t the only infections caused by variants in the state, which has recorded almost 190,000 COVID-19 cases as new cases and hospitalizations have declined. Only select coronavirus test samples undergo genetic sequencing in Idaho — a process that lets scientists spot mutations.
Viruses mutate as they spread. Not all mutations are inherently concerning. But some may make the virus more contagious, deadlier or even resistant to things thought to provide some level of immunity, including both past infections and full vaccinations.
Each time the virus infects a new person, there’s another chance it may mutate dangerously. That means people should do their part, said Dr. Kathryn Turner, one of Idaho’s top public health researchers.
“We know there’s variants circulating. And we know that if the virus continues to be transmitted, the chance of virus mutations increase,” Turner told reporters Tuesday. “So far we’ve been very fortunate that our currently authorized vaccines protect against the variants. Increasing vaccination rates and keeping case counts own will help us reduce the chance that we end up with a variant that vaccines are not effective against.”
Although Idaho’s data isn’t generalizable, Turner said it’s likely that the U.K. variant is being identified most frequently. That variant is believed to be more infectious and deadlier.
Of the 331 variant cases reported by Wednesday, 264 were the variant first identified in the U.K.; 57 were one of two variants spotted in California; two were a variant spotted in South Africa; seven were a variant spotted in New York City; and one was a variant spotted in Brazil. Turner said another Brazil variant case was found in North Idaho.
Turner said the state expects to eventually detect the variant first detected in India, which she said officials in neighboring states have found.
Across the U.S., the U.K. variant accounts for 66% of variant cases, according to CDC estimates.
