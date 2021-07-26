A Blackfoot hospital system is one of four rural health clinics in Idaho slated to receive nearly $350,000 in combined federal funds to raise vaccine confidence.
The money is coming from a nearly $100 million pool that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is using to bolster vaccination outreach efforts at almost 2,000 rural health clinics. The agency announced the funds were being distributed last week.
Some rural clinics approved for funding operate several sites. About $50,000 will go to each clinic site.
The news came as health experts warn that the delta variant is fueling a rapid rise in new coronavirus cases among people who are not fully vaccinated.
"While much debate continues in the political and regulatory space about how to increase vaccination rates, such as whether to require or not to require a vaccine, we care about individual choice, and so education is a critical strategy for correcting false or misleading information about vaccines," said Bingham Memorial Hospital spokesman Mark Baker.
"We plan to use the funds to create and run a vaccine education campaign in the communities we serve, intended to correct false or misleading information about available vaccines," Baker said.
In Idaho, about 49% of everyone eligible has been at least partially vaccinated. The national figure is 66.4%. Everyone age 12 and up is eligible.
The difference in vaccination rates between rural and metropolitan areas is smaller in Idaho than in many other states, according to an analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health data by rural news outlet the Daily Yonder.
The organization's latest analysis, released Monday, found that Idaho's metropolitan areas — with a 37.6% vaccination rate — had a 4.3 percentage point higher rate than rural areas, which had a 33.3% vaccination rate. Nationally, the vaccination rate in metropolitan areas is 11 percentage points higher than in rural areas, the Daily Yonder found. The analysis used data from July 16 to July 22. Vaccination rates used were the percent of the entire population that is fully vaccinated.
"Rural health clinics play a crucial role in supporting our national vaccination effort to defeat COVID-19," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "This funding will give trusted messengers in rural communities the tools they need to counsel patients on how COVID-19 vaccines can help protect them and their loved ones."
Wyoming is set to receive about $120,000, while Montana will receive nearly $1 million. Eight clinics in Nevada should receive almost $400,000. In Oregon and Washington, where more than 50 clinics are receiving funds, each state will receive more than $2.5 million.