All Idahoans over the age of 16 will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines beginning April 5.
Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday that the state was speeding up the eligibility rollout for the vaccines. People with an underlying medical condition will be able to schedule vaccine appointments starting Monday, with the full public availability coming a week later.
"With each passing week, as more and more Idahoans choose to get vaccinated, we get closer to returning to normal," Little said.
The state originally planned to roll out the eligibility in phases through the end of April. Priority was originally given to older age cohorts and to people with underlying medical conditions or in high-priority categories of workers.
As of Wednesday, 388,000 people in Idaho had been at least partially vaccinated against the coronavirus. Tens of thousands more had pre-registered to be alerted to vaccine appointments on the state website when they became eligible.
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said the choice to expand the vaccine pool was made partially due to the growing number of doses being created and sent to states. Idaho expected to go from receiving about 1,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine per week over the last few weeks to more than 9,000 doses on Monday.
The change also helps health districts and vaccine providers who have already vaccinated the majority of the currently eligible population, or where there have been larger numbers of reluctant residents.
"Some of them are having unfilled appointments, and they're having more vaccines available than people coming in. So we wanted to be able to allow them the flexibility to move through the population groups faster," Shaw-Tulloch said.
The increased eligibility also could allow the state to try different methods of getting the vaccine into smaller, rural communities. Shaw-Tulloch suggested that public health districts could use mobile clinics or partner with community sources to hold mass vaccination events.
Along with the expanded age ranges, Idaho will be rolling out an advertising campaign to convince more people to get vaccinated. Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said the campaign will mainly be targeted at people who are hesitant about the potential side effects of the vaccines.
Jeppesen also described a group of "busy parents" as a rising category of hesitant Idahoans the department would reach out to.
"These are folks that are really busy in their lives. They are very supportive of being vaccinated but are waiting, not because of safety concerns, but because of convenience," Jeppesen said.
Idahoans can register for alerts as vaccine appointments become available in their area by going to covidvaccine.idaho.gov. Eastern Idaho Public Health has a list of vaccine providers on its website for seven of its eight counties.
Little and state health officials said Idaho was not out of the woods when it comes to the dangers of coronavirus. The health department is keeping an eye on eastern Idaho specifically, which has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last three weeks, and the case numbers that are reported once spring break ends.
"We need more people to get the vaccine to really feel comfortable that we're taking all the appropriate measures to take care of ourselves, especially as the variants continue to spread," Shaw-Tulloch said.
Some Idahoans have reported contracting COVID-19 after being partially or fully vaccinated. Jeppesen said there were less than 100 cases in that category, which was expected from the vaccine's clinical trials. Health and Welfare did not have numbers prepared Wednesday for how effectively the vaccines work against the new coronavirus variants.
The state's vaccine data dashboard estimates that 75% of Idaho adults could be fully vaccinated by the end of June. That projection relies on the supply and demand for doses both growing over the next two months.
Idaho provided just over 80,000 vaccine doses during its busiest week so far, while the June timeline is based on providing more than 100,000 weekly doses.