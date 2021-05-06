About 1.1 million vaccine doses have administered in Idaho. Over half a million Idahoans have received both shots.
But the Gem State, home to 1.8 million people, is still trailing the nation when it comes to vaccination rates.
Nearly 44% of Idahoans age 16 and up — the entire age range currently eligible for shots — have received at least one dose. Across the United States, 57% of all adults have received at least one dose. About 42% of all American adults are fully vaccinated.
Vaccination rates are higher among Idaho's seniors, who make up 16% of the state's population and the vast majority of deaths from COVID-19. In Idaho, 73% of seniors have received at least one shot. Eighty-three percent of adults in the U.S. age 65 and up have received at least one shot.
Idaho's lagging vaccination rates underscore the difficulty of the state reaching goals to have a vast majority of residents vaccinated later this year.
State officials have set a goal to have 80% of Idahoans age 65 and up will be vaccinated by June. If reached, that would mark a key milestone in the state's race to get over 80% of residents vaccinated by September. President Joe Biden announced this week that he hopes to have 70% of American adults vaccinated by July 4.
Any adults can get vaccinated in Idaho. Older teenagers age 16 and 17 can only receive the Pfizer shot. Expanding access to younger adults is seen as particularly critical in Idaho, which has the third-highest proportion of children in the country.
Younger teenagers could start receiving COVID-19 vaccines soon. National news outlets report that federal regulators will meet as soon as next week to decide whether to let Pfizer's vaccine be given to children ages 12 to 15 years old. Shots for younger children aren't nearly as close to reality, but Pfizer also expects to apply for emergency use authorization in September for its vaccine's use in kids ages 2 to 11, according to the New York Times.
About a quarter of Idahoans are under age 18, according to the Census.
"If we can start vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds, it'd be fantastic because unlike before we had the (concerning coronavirus) variants where children weren't playing a major role in the transmission of this diseases, with the variants they play a much more important (role). So getting kids vaccinated is a big step towards getting us to a more normal-like school year next year," Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and member of Idaho Gov. Brad Little's coronavirus task force, said Wednesday on Boise State Public Radio's "Idaho Matters."
Idaho now has more vaccine doses than people taking them. Last week, state health Director Dave Jeppesen said the state had four weeks worth of vaccine doses on hand. The number of shots given out each week began to decline after the temporary pause of the Johnson & Johnson shot.
The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare has made available $9 million of federal grant funds for medical providers to organize non-conventional vaccination sites, like ones that are mobile, walk-in or even door-to-door. The strategies are hoped to address people both reluctant to get the vaccine and those who have difficulty accessing vaccines.
Idaho has the fourth-highest rate of vaccine-hesitant residents in the United States, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Using data from early March, the federal agency estimated that 25% of Idahoans were hesitant to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Approximately 12% of Idahoans reportedly said they would "definitely not" get a COVID-19 vaccine, the estimates suggested. Idaho had the sixth-highest rate of "strongly hesitant" residents.