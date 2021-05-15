In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement.
"Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can."
Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.
"This is wonderful," Jamie Simpson, supervisor of Idaho's residential assisted living facilities program, wrote to Johnson in an email. "So many facilities are struggling to get even 1/2 of their staff to agree to get vaccinated. What is your secret?"
Johnson's facility had endured one of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in eastern Idaho last year. More than 100 staff and residents combined had contracted COVID-19, and eight residents had died, state records show. When the time came to accept shots, Johnson said he met with all 100 plus staff and residents, simply asking them "from a place of love" to consider getting vaccinated.
The email exchange, while flattering for Johnson, portrayed a much larger problem in the state: Staff at many facilities were turning down shots at high rates. The same trend was playing out nationally, according to federal data released in late April that showed around half of facility staff accepted vaccines. But Idaho public health officials have been hesitant to publicly comment on how widely vaccination rates differ between workers caring for one of the most vulnerable groups of people in facilities that are linked with nearly four of every 10 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho.
"What we've seen is that in general, and we're hearing around the country, residents have a fairly high rate of (vaccine) uptake. Eighty percent or more residents are getting vaccinated but it's really the staff that have more hesitancy and is not getting vaccinated at a high rate," Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho's top public health researcher, said during an April 6 news conference. "We're suspecting we'll find the same in Idaho. So what that tells us is we need to do a better job of working with the long-term care facility staff and seeing what their concerns are."
State officials have said that it's too hard to know precise vaccination rates in long-term care facilities across the state. For information about the sex, age, race and ethnicity of vaccine recipients, officials pull data from Idaho's Immunization Reminder Information System. It doesn't ask for recipients' jobs or workplaces. Plus, officials say, staff and residents move quickly in and out of long-term care facilities.
Other public data doesn't capture all long-term care staff. Data from the Centers for Disease Control shows how many long-term care facility staff were vaccinated through the federal pharmacy partnership. But only 57% of facilities in Idaho were enrolled in the program, said Idaho Department of Health & Welfare spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr in an April 6 email. Using employment data, the Center for Public Integrity found that about 40% of workers in Idaho facilities received both doses.
Privately, department staff and materials seem to confirm that vaccination rates in Idaho care facilities align with national trends.
A survey conducted by the education subcommittee of the state's long-term care strike team, which oversees safety issues during the pandemic, found that Idaho facilities were not different. The Post Register obtained survey materials from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare. About half of Idaho's 420 licensed long-term care facilities replied to the voluntary survey. About three-quarters of facilities estimate at least 81% of their residents were vaccinated. More than four in 10 facilities said less than 41% of their staff were vaccinated.
Idaho officials haven't released that survey publicly. The goal was to gain a general understanding of how many staff were declining vaccines and why they were declining them in order to guide efforts to inform and convince people to take shots, said Dr. Marcia Wittee, a public health researcher for the state.
Forbing-Orr said the survey should be interpreted cautiously because it's incomplete.
The survey was meant to inform the strike team's support for facilities to boost vaccination rates, Forbing-Orr said. "There's no attempt on our part to obfuscate things or make it seem like we don't know what's happening in facilities when we do because, I think from a public health perspective, you've got data or information from roughly half of the facilities. You can't really draw a very good conclusion." Public health researchers are scientists, she said. And "they are loathed to draw conclusions based on data that isn't complete. … I think that we've been as honest as we can in terms of what we know may or may not be happening in facilities."
But in New Jersey, calls for transparency by senior advocates helped spur the Department of Health to publish vaccination rates in facilities for staff and residents through a similar non-mandatory survey. The first results, published in late April, showed that slightly more than half of long-term care staff were vaccinated
Two health experts the Post Register spoke with said Idaho should publish its data but note that it's incomplete. One said that throughout the pandemic, officials and the public have had to rely on limited information. For instance, information for the race and ethnicity of COVID-19 patients or vaccine recipients in Idaho has not included all instances, and local coronavirus test positivity rates did not include all test sites.
"Through this whole pandemic, we've been dealing with incomplete information. I think what's important is through this pandemic, that we not wait for perfect data," said Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Medical System and a member of the governor's coronavirus task force. "But when we have data that we do think points us in the direction of a problem or a vulnerability or a risk that should be addressed, I think we should talk about that data, (and) we should also give disclaimers that this data is incomplete."
Advocates and experts argue that residents and families of long-term care facilities deserve to know vaccination rates in their facilities. Even if residents are vaccinated, low staff vaccine uptake can fuel outbreaks that could infect and even kill residents.
In Kentucky last month, the CDC traced one nursing home outbreak to a single unvaccinated staff member. The CDC said in a public report that the worker went to work while experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, sparking an outbreak that infected 46 people, including 18 fully vaccinated residents and four fully vaccinated staff members. Three residents died.
"This underscores the importance … that all persons, including those who have recovered from COVID-19, be vaccinated," the CDC's report concluded. For the safety of nursing home residents, the report said "it is imperative" that both staff and residents get vaccinated.
Responding to Idaho's survey results, Dr. Richard Nathan, an Idaho Falls infectious disease specialist, said it's likely that most staff in Idaho facilities have not been vaccinated.
"I think that's kind of clear. We know this from the national numbers. We know this from the general trends. It's very likely these numbers would hold up if it was a higher sampling," Nathan said. "But it's also in the public's interest to know what they're getting into. If it were you being transferred to a facility, and you knew one facility didn't really care about their vaccination numbers and another facility (does), and they were published somehow, you can be confident in making a decision. … Even if the data is incomplete — there could be an asterisk that says it is incomplete, and it could be updated as we gather more information."
New Jersey recently published detailed data from surveys it conducted, displaying vaccination rates for staff and residents in most long-term care facilities. Vaccination rates are updated regularly.
New Jersey does not mandate that facilities reply to the survey and have their vaccination rate disclosed to the public, said Dawn Thomas, the New Jersey Department of Health's deputy director of communications.
When New Jersey began reporting this data, 55.7% of staff were vaccinated across 586 facilities that responded, according to NorthJersey.com. Since then, eight more facilities began reporting. A total of 594 New Jersey facilities report that an average of 58.5% of their staff and almost 84% of their residents are vaccinated, according to data published May 13. There are 857 licensed long-term care facilities in New Jersey.
The state published that data almost two months after AARP New Jersey sent the governor and other state leaders calling for more transparency on behalf of seniors.
"Given the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on nursing home residents and staff, transparent information on vaccine distribution in such settings is particularly crucial," reads the letter, sent March 1.
Idaho health officials agree that families and residents in long-term care facilities deserve to know how many people taking care of them and living with them are vaccinated. But, they say it should be up to facilities. In a group interview on May 12, multiple state health department staff say they haven't heard of facilities that don't disclose their vaccination rates to clients.
Families deserve information about vaccination rates, said Tamara Prisock, head of the Idaho health department's licensing division. "I believe that's information that facilities should be able to give to families," she said.
Why staff are turning down shots
In Rexburg, the director of a facility with 92 staff members and around two dozen residents said he hadn't even been asked by residents or families what portion of his residents and staff were vaccinated, so he hasn't disclosed it. All but three of his then-27 residents had been vaccinated. Among staff, 55% of 92 workers had been vaccinated, Landon Taylor, director of Carriage Cove in Rexburg, told the Post Register in a phone interview. Many staffers were concerned that the vaccine may interfere with their planned or current pregnancies. Leading women's health groups widely recommend vaccines for pregnant women, but guidance from public health agencies has been mixed.
Health officials say the vaccines don't cause infertility. The CDC says pregnant women aren't necessarily at higher risk from the vaccine, but data isn't available to definitively prove that. The CDC says pregnant women should, but aren't required to, visit their doctor if they're concerned about the vaccine. But Eastern Idaho Public Health requires pregnant women to show a doctor's note before being vaccinated at health district clinics.
Taylor said many of his facility's staff were discouraged by a suggestive sentence in Pfizer's Emergency Use Approval factsheet.
"If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, discuss your options with your healthcare provider," reads the latest factsheet, updated on May 10.
In response to Idaho's survey, the top three reasons facilities list for staff declining the vaccine were safety concerns, side effects concerns, or belief that they don't need it. Many also said they didn't trust the vaccine, and they worried it would affect their ability to have children.
Dr. Scott Christensen, a doctor specializing in geriatric care in eastern Idaho, said some people's decisions about whether to get vaccinate boils down to their personal risk. That's why, he said, young staffers may not be likely to get vaccinated and residents are.
"Not everyone is going to look at the problem as, 'We all need to get vaccinated so we as a group get past this,'" Christensen told the Post Register in late April. "Many people just look at it from the cost-benefit analysis."
Lorretta Byington lives in Carriage Cove in Rexburg. Her facility, like many in Idaho, has largely reopened to visitations with restrictions. After months on and off strict lockdowns last year, she was able to attend her son's wedding.
Having unvaccinated staff makes her a little uneasy, she said, but she feels safe that she's vaccinated and that staff follow safety measures.
"The only frustration I have (is) if someone does test positive, that's going to prevent me from seeing my family," Byington said in a phone interview.
Disclosing vaccine rates for each facility, by name, may be a tough sell for smaller facilities where few staff work, said Lupe Wissell, director of AARP Idaho. Nearly 20% of facilities that responded to Idaho's survey said they had between one and 10 staff members currently working.
"In general, yes, I think that the information should be available to the family members. They should be able to see what's happening in facilities," Wissel said. But, she said facilities should balance being as transparent as possible to avoid violating the privacy of staff.
Only a few of Johnson's current staff declined vaccines, he said. But his company requires all new employees and residents to be vaccinated.
He went most of 2021 without a new case of COVID-19. Until last weekend, when two of his unvaccinated staff tested positive and showed symptoms of COVID-19. All staff and residents who may have been in contact with them later tested negative.
It was a close call, and another reminder.
"What that tells me is the vaccine works," Johnson said.