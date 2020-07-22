Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson told city councilors on Wednesday that police generally wouldn't be enforcing Bonneville County's new mask mandate. He'd instead prefer people self-enforce.
Bonneville's weekend surge in COVID-19 cases led Eastern Idaho Public Health district's board, which is comprised of residents for eight nearby counties, to mandate masks in public spaces and ban gatherings of more than 150 people.
Johnson said the police department will enforce the mask mandate similar to how it enforced the state's stay-home order during the beginning of the pandemic: Largely to educate people over enforcing it on people, while reserving the right to cite people for "egregious" violations.
"We will not be taking people to jail over this. It's highly unlikely anyone would receive a citation for it. We would engage in education," Johnson told the council.
Johnson didn't clarify what constitutes an egregious violation. "I can't conceive of every possible event," he said. "But it is possible in some sort of egregious situation we'd have to write a citation. We'd let the court decide" how to handle those."
However, for businesses that want to deny service or entry to someone for not wearing a mask, Johnson said the police could help remove noncompliant customers by using Idaho's trespass laws. Other than that, Johnson said people should self-enforce the mandate and avoid calling law enforcement generally about mask mandates.