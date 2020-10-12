New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are soaring in eastern Idaho, compounding resource stress at local hospitals as health officials pursue a strategy of education over more restrictions
The weekend brought in roughly 600 more cases, 200 of which were in Madison County alone. Sunday evening set another single-day record for the highest amount of new cases, 231, reported in a single day regionally. The previous record was 201 cases on Sept. 25.
More hospital beds filled over the weekend, with about 70% of all intensive care unit beds and 60% of all hospital beds occupied on Oct. 6, the latest day for which reporting is available.
"Our concern right now is the increase in hospitalizations that we are experiencing in our region," Geri Rackow, Director of Eastern Idaho Public Health, said in a press release last week. "We want individuals to make choices consistent with public health recommendations to slow the spread of the virus and reverse this concerning trend."
As of Sunday, 36 eastern Idahoans were hospitalized with COVID-19 — the highest on a given day throughout the pandemic here — but the patients hospitals treat don't always live nearby.
So far this month, health officials report more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases in eastern Idaho as of Monday morning. Throughout September, 2,244 cases were reported. August added 1,836 cases. In July, 848 cases were reported.
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper, in a Facebook post on Sunday, called on people to follow public health guidelines to slow the virus's spread, including mask-wearing, distancing and cleaning.
"The outrageous spread of the virus is within our control," Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday. "... Please remember that our behaviors, choices and actions matter."
About 200 of the more than 600 cases reported over the weekend were in Madison County. The metropolitan area of Rexburg, the seat of Madison County, is the nation's hotspot for new coronavirus cases added relative to its population, according to the New York Times.
The city released a 10-step plan before Eastern Idaho Public Health's board on Thursday that put Madison County at high-risk for coronavirus spread, the third-highest of four risk levels; no additional restrictions come at that level, but mask mandates and light event restrictions remain.
Rexburg's plan includes requiring permits for gatherings of more than 25 people, and encouraging businesses to enforce mask mandates, the Rexburg Standard Journal reported.
Madison County commissioners on Tuesday will discuss possible changes to its gathering permit ordinance. It isn't an action item on the agenda, so an ordinance cannot pass or be modified then. Commissioner Brent Mendenhall, who also serves on the regional health board, told the Post Register by phone Monday that the talks are "exploratory."
"The whole question is: 'Is our current permitting process sufficient to help us with slowing down the spread of the coronavirus,'" Mendenhall said.
Experts say more testing isn't the only thing driving the rising caseloads. High test positivity rates indicate testing isn't widespread enough to report most virus cases, and tests are still generally reserved for people who are experiencing symptoms here.
Seven of eight counties in eastern Idaho are under mask mandates and venue-size-based event restrictions by Eastern Idaho Public Health's board, which includes voting members from each of the eight counties and one physician. The health board's next planned meeting is 7 a.m. Oct. 22.
Post Register reporter Brennen Kauffman contributed to this story.