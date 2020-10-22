While a virus surge infects more eastern Idahoans, sends more to the hospital, and kills more, regional health officials are trying to get more people to voluntarily comply with public health guidelines and mandates.
The Eastern Idaho Public Health board met Thursday, the first time since it overhauled its pandemic response plan to shift virus control strategies toward education.
"I really like that and that's the direction that our board is going," Chairman Bryon Reed said, after he recited a statement by Gov. Brad Little urging personal responsibility. "And that's the direction that our board is going. … That is to encourage personal responsibility. We're doing all we can do, I believe, as a board."
The board took no action Thursday but spent most of the meeting discussing the mental health impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. John Landers, an Idaho Falls psychologist, said the pandemic has spawned more depression and anxiety in those without such issues before, and it has worsened the mental health of people with prior conditions.
The effects have been most pronounced in low income earners, people of color, young people, essential workers and health care workers, Landers said.
"You cannot do it by yourself," Landers told the health board. "If we engage our community leaders, our businesses and other folks in assisting us — if we all work together, we can."
In other news, Lemhi County is now the second to reach what the health board calls the high-risk level for coronavirus spread, a symbolic designation meant to signal the virus is spreading rapidly.
Counties are automatically moved to that risk level when their active case rates rise above 30 active cases per 10,000 residents (or 45 per 10,000 for less populated areas) for three consecutive days. Madison County, a national hotspot, has been at high-risk for two weeks.
No additional restrictions come at the high-risk level. But remaining in place are the moderate-risk level's mask mandate and restrictions that say gatherings must allow for social distancing.
In total, seven of eight counties here are under mask mandates and slight event restrictions.
New hospitalization figures
The first three weeks of October have brought in more than 3,000 new virus cases to eastern Idaho — well above the previous single-month case record of 2,244 set in September — but those weeks have also seen more eastern Idahoans hospitalized with COVID-19. Hospitals said Oct. 1 that their staff resources were being strained, but they said Thursday that they're handling the surge better.
Nearby hospitals on Wednesday were treating a total of 59 patients with COVID-19, according to newly released reporting from Eastern Idaho Public Health. From the eight-county health district, 45 residents were hospitalized on Wednesday That's a single-day high for COVID-19 hospitalizations for eastern Idahoans. The health district hasn't provided data for how many total COVID-19 patients local hospitals had treated in the past.
More than 8,000 eastern Idahoans have contracted COVID-19; more than 300 have been hospitalized; at least 39 have died. Seven of those deaths were reported this week — three in Bonneville County, reported Monday; one in Teton County, reported Wednesday; and, on Thursday, two more in Bonneville County and one in Madison County.
The state health department on Thursday announced it was partnering with a database of testing sites across the U.S. at get-tested-covid19.org.
A newly formed state vaccine advisory committee will meet remotely for the first time from noon to 2 p.m. Friday.