Idaho Falls hospitals bogged down with COVID patients
Health care systems in eastern Idaho and throughout the state faced strains head-on last fall — when a surge of COVID-19 cases overwhelmed their resources.
And amid a surge of new cases fueled by the hyper-infectious delta variant, doctors are again worried about the pandemic’s toll on health care systems.
To Dr. Kenneth Krell, an intensivist at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the strain feels worse.
“It feels worse because we at least had the hope when things were flaring (up) in December and through the early spring, that vaccines were going to be the answer,” Krell said. “You have to understand that health care workers are discouraged at this point, seeing that we’ve got a solution to this problem that we’ve not fully taken advantage of.”
About 77% of intensive care unit beds were full in Idaho Falls hospital last week, according to federal hospital data.
Statewide, 83% of ICU beds were full Monday, according to federal data. Patients with COVID-19 laid in 37% of ICU beds statewide, the data show.
COVID-19 patients took up 12 of EIRMC’s 29 ICU beds last week, while an average of 23 beds (80%) were occupied in total, the data show. That means that overall, an average of six ICU beds were available each day last week in the region’s largest hospital.
The pressure comes as hospitals are in their busiest season — when burns, falls and recreational activities send many to the hospital for trauma care.
In the first half of August, EIRMC admitted 34 new COVID-19 patients, which is more than in all of July and twice as high as June, said Coleen Niemann, EIRMC spokeswoman. And she said the ballooning demand has been felt across the hospital.
“The combination of surge in COVID hospitalizations along with an increase in trauma have strained resources, most notably staffing,” Niemann said. “On many shifts over the last few months, our inpatient units have been at or near capacity, including in the ICU.”
Across the street, Idaho Falls Community Hospital’s 10-bed ICU was 70% full, the data show. Dr. Jared Morton, who leads the hospitalist program there, said his facility isn’t at maximum load yet, but it’s “pushing” capacity.
“We’re not heading in a good way,” he said. “We have been taking transfer orders as far as northern Idaho earlier last week. All of our partners across the health care enterprise in Idaho — we’re all feeling it.”
Most COVID-19 patients at Community Hospital are aged between their 30s and 50s, Morton said, but he isn’t sure if that’s because delta may be more severe — which is disputed — or because older people are highly vaccinated; 79% of Idahoans age 65 and up are at least partially vaccinated. But Morton is sure that Idaho is “trending in the wrong direction again.”
“We as physicians expected the resurgence given the lack of vaccines (taken). It hurts just as much now as it hurt then to watch people pass away with COVID” and it “feels just as good to triumph when they walk out the door. I’m just sad we have to do it all over again,” Morton said.
Amid a statewide hospital strain, state health officials announced Tuesday that they reactivated a group that makes recommendations on whether hospitals should declare a resource disaster, which would give hospitals legal protection and guidance on how to ration potentially life-saving treatment. That’s the Crisis Standards of Care Activation Committee, which meets this week.