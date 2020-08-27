Legal mandates for Idaho insurers to cover telehealth services at the same rate as in-person visits likely aren’t the best route for ensuring that telehealth payment parity remains, a state group of health care experts learned this week.
Idaho’s Telehealth Taskforce concluded its meetings Wednesday. Since January, the state-founded group has met regularly to discuss revamping telehealth in Idaho.
Idaho’s telehealth laws have been drastically overhauled in the past five years, the Idaho Press reported, but the task force has said several obstacles prevent it from being as widespread as it could. Rural areas sometimes don’t have nearby doctors or reliable broadband. Idaho’s legal definition is too narrow, task force members worry, and it could exclude future technologies.
Yet another gap for telehealth in Idaho: How it’s paid for.
Most states have laws that, to some extent, require insurers pay for telehealth services at parity with in-person services, the Post Register previously reported. Idaho doesn’t.
As the pandemic made many people concerned about public interactions, more Idahoans sought telehealth services and many Idaho insurers covered telehealth at parity. Those promises by insurers mostly last until the end of the year or the end of the pandemic.
“Without an edict from the Department (of Insurance), all the carriers agreed to pay at parity,” agency Director Dean Cameron told the taskforce.
Whether those changes stay is unclear.
Cameron said his agency doesn’t have statutory authority to require telehealth payment parity. Pushing for change in the statehouse likely won’t work, said Cameron, a former Republican state legislator of 25 years.
“After spending at least a minute or two in the Legislature and knowing the process and philosophy of many of the legislators, I think they would have a hard time doing that. I think that would be an uphill battle,” he said.
“My personal opinion is that the pathway forward to improve telehealth is by collaboration with the provider community and the carrier community,” Cameron said.
But, he told the task force that he is “open to having” a discussion with members about how his department could create rules on telehealth insurance coverage.
Wednesday was the task force’s last meeting until it presents a list of recommendations in October to its parent organization, the Healthcare Transformation Council of Idaho. The exact recommendations aren’t finalized yet, and won’t be until late September, but the task force provided a glimpse into its plans.
A few areas in which it plans to issue recommendations include: broadening Idaho’s definition of telehealth to allow for more technologies to be used; pushing for expanding broadband access in the state; and a public information campaign.
How the task force change would call for changes on telehealth reimbursement isn’t decided yet. After Cameron spoke, many members focused on trying to provide clear plans for action without legislative change. One recommendation that stuck was encouraging parity as “best practice” when paying for services.
“We should be paying for the visit type and the appropriateness. ... If we really look at producing our best outcomes at the best price moving forward, I think we really have to focus on paying for the care that’s delivered,” said task force co-chairwoman Jenni Gudapati.
Co-chairman Craig Belcher said he supports a recommendation to encourage payment specific to care. “I like that where it’s headed, in terms of that, we can recommend parity … when a patient is getting the same service they get in-person versus virtual,” he said.
Many members said payment parity could be used as a bridge as Idaho moves from the fee-for-service model to “value-based” health care.
Cameron also said any legal requirements in Idaho on insurers wouldn’t necessarily apply to every Idahoan’s health care coverage, as many people have insurance through their jobs. Those plans don’t always insure people through Idaho insurance carriers, he said.
The Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services, like Idaho’s Medicaid program, expanded coverage of telehealth services during the pandemic. The federal program {span}also is proposing to keep some of those changes permanently.{/span}
The task force, and insurers, are eyeing data on telehealth use as the pandemic continues.Reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel can be reached at 208-542-6754. Follow him on Twitter: @pfannyyy. He is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.