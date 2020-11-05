Eastern Idaho Public Health's board on Thursday moved rural Lemhi County into the critical-risk level — the highest, but largely symbolic, risk level in the health board's four-tier coronavirus response plan — after its cases ballooned in recent weeks and stressed its local hospital with more COVID-19 patients.
That move comes as the region reels from high rates of coronavirus spread throughout the month of October, which made eastern Idaho counties a state hotspot. Administrators with nearby hospitals repeated concerns about the rising spread, saying that they are filling up, but managing.
"It's been challenging here the past two weeks in a little COVID blossom," said Lisa Loughran, Chief Nursing Officer at Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon. "Our resources — we don't have a lot of depth here, so it doesn't take much to turn us upside down."
She said the small hospital relies on being able to shift patients who need higher levels of care to surrounding larger hospitals, but that's been difficult lately. "We are a hospital that relies so deeply on outlying resources." Louhgran said the Steele Memorial emergency room sees four to five new COVID-19 patients daily, and that "this past week, we've transferred out 10 patients."
"Our numbers look like they might be on a slight downward trend," Loughran said of Lemhi County's active case rate, which seems to be inching downward from its highs of 70 per 10,000 in population each day in recent weeks. She said "everyone is doing the best they can. It's just unprecedented times here."
Eastern Idaho officials reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and four more on Thursday, putting the region's death toll at 64; three of the new deaths were of Lemhi County residents. Now, eastern Idaho — a largely rural region of Idaho home to roughly 250,000 people — has racked more coronavirus deaths than the entire country of Thailand, a nation with 69 million people but only 59 reported COVID-19 deaths. That nation's death count was largely accumulated in the spring, while eastern Idaho's deaths picked up in August. There also are more COVID-19 cases in the Eastern Idaho Public Health District (10,397 as of 5:10 p.m. Wednesday) than in Thailand (3,804).
With changes to Eastern Idaho Public Health's pandemic plan approved Thursday, moving to critical risk doesn't call on the board to issue any more restrictions. An individual county can now reach that level if its active cases rise above 45 per 10,000 people (or 60 per 10,000 for smaller counties). That wasn't the case before, when the health district said that level would only come if hospitals were consistently above capacity and had started triaging care to prioritize slim resources.
Prior versions of the plan called on the board to issue a stay-home order at the critical-risk level, which officials said would have likely been a regional designation if hospitals were strained.
"At the board's discretion, depending on the situation, the board could take other action, but it is not just a foregone conclusion that stay-home orders will be issued," said health district Director Geri Rackow. "It will be dependent on the situation, and the decision of our board."
The health board previously removed restrictions at the high-risk level, as most of the eight counties in its jurisdiction began seeing their cases rise rapidly in early October. Gov. Brad Little's recent public health order issued bans on indoor gatherings of more than 50 people, but public health districts can exempt some events on a case-by-case basis.
Outlooks for the coming weeks and months seem to indicate this winter may bring a rise new cases, local experts say. Cold temperatures bringing people indoors, and holidays bringing friends and family together could lead to a surge in new cases, they say. Plus, flu season is approaching.
Health district epidemiologist James Corbett said cases increase "three to four weeks after" holidays, noting that spikes came in that time period after the Fourth of July and Labor Day. He also said that spike was "in conjunction with the start of schools, but we can't rule out Labor Day."
Corbett worried the trend signals trouble with Halloween, just recently, and a fast-approaching holiday season.
"That could have a compounding effect in a rise of cases. So while we may see a slight dip, we're hopeful. We want people to be vigilant throughout the holiday season," Corbett said.
Hospitals in Idaho Falls also told the health board they are stressed, but they said their staffing situation had improved from weeks past, which the Post Register previously reported.
In other news, Eastern Idaho Public Health's board unanimously removed a mask mandate and a slight gathering restriction that caps attendance based on venue size from Custer County. Cases have declined there recently, dropping the county for over two weeks below the rate of 15 active cases per 10,000 people that the board uses to move a county to moderate-risk level.
Officials did recognize that cases could jump again soon, which would prompt another mandate vote, but they stressed that they should follow their plan's language about active case rates.
Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butts, who represents the county on the health board, said Custer's other two commissioners supported rescinding the orders.
They "felt it was important for the people in our community or our county," Butts said. "That if they were to go online and see where we're at, the fact that we have been below the number for over 14 days, their recommendation was to allow us to move into that lower rate if nothing more than to stop the questions of, 'We're below the metric. Why are we still here?'"
"And yes, Geri (Rackow), with the increase of numbers, we might see in a few days where we might go back, but that was the recommendation from the other two commissioners and certainly I have to carry their concerns."