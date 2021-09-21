Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Lemhi County woman in her 30s dies of COVID, officials say
The Post Register is offering free online access to all of our local coronavirus
stories. Our ongoing coverage of our community relies on the generous support from our
readers. To strengthen local journalism, please consider subscribing at apgidoffers.com. For
daily updates in your inbox, sign up for our daily news headlines.
Four more eastern Idahoans have died of COVID-19, including two people in their 30s and 50s, officials announced Tuesday.
The young deaths were among four new COVID-19 deaths reported by Eastern Idaho Public Health. The deaths include a Lemhi County woman in her 30s and a Jefferson County woman in her 50s.
The deaths bring eastern Idaho's pandemic death toll to at least 286. Eastern Idaho Public Health is a mostly rural health district that spans eight counties along the eastern corner of the state.
The last day that the health district reported four virus deaths on a single day was on Sept. 9, according to the Post Register's count. The second most recent day was April 27.
Regional health officials in the region have not issued any pandemic-related restrictions in months.
The Eastern Idaho Public Health board did not consider restrictions at its meeting last week, the Post Register previously reported. And in its August meeting, the board chairman spoke out against restrictions.
Reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel can be reached at 208-542-6754. Follow him on Twitter: @pfannyyy. He is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.