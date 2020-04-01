A key resource for understanding and managing the growth of the COVID-19 pandemic is testing. But according to physicians on the frontlines, current testing in Idaho, as throughout the nation, is sorely inadequate, suggesting the infection is much more widespread than indicated by official state and county case counts published by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
"I would not put any stock in our testing results in terms of community prevalence (of COVID-19)," said Dr. Ken Krell, who leads the virus response team for the Intensive Care Unit at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
As of Tuesday Idaho had run about 360 tests for coronavirus for every 100,000 residents in the state. Low rates of testing, and the concern that the test may give a high number of false-negative results, have doctors frustrated and bracing for a possible large influx of patients.
"I want to be angry at the feds. I want to be angry at the state. This caught us with our pants down nationally," Krell said.
There are two main avenues for testing locally. One is testing administered in hospitals, often to patients already complaining of severe respiratory symptoms. The other is a limited amount of outpatient testing, which requires a doctor's referral.
Both of these testing avenues are simply ways to collect samples from those who may have COVID-19. Those samples need to be analyzed by state or private laboratories with specialized equipment for detecting the virus.
Last week, EIRMC made the decision to limit testing only to patients at risk of hospitalization, or health workers and first responders who are at the highest risk of infection. The goal was to conserve the limited number of tests available and speed up the response time, as those patients also received a higher priority from the state lab.
One of the state's most outspoken advocates for expanded testing is former gubernatorial candidate and CEO of Ball Ventures-Ahlquist Tommy Ahlquist, who worked as an ER physician for 18 years in the St. Luke's hospital system before moving into entrepreneurship and real estate development. He also manages clinics across western Idaho through the Saltzer Health clinics that Ball Ventures-Ahlquist took over last year.
Ahlquist is optimistic that more widespread testing would be developed and brought into Idaho over the coming weeks but annoyed with the current limitations that restrict who can get tested.
"One of the frustrations to me, as a provider, is that if we had any other choice, we would be doing something different. But with the limited tests we need to do it this way," Ahlquist said.
As hospitals across the state began opening up community testing, the growing number of samples created a bottleneck for Idaho's state lab.
"It so slowed down turnaround time that it was detrimental in taking care of patients who are sick. We are not yet at a point where we are able to think about community-wide testing," Krell said.
One of the few locations providing outpatient tests for the virus locally is the drive-through testing facility operated by Mountain View Hospital and Express Lab. Lab manager Lori Leask said the location saw about 20 patients a day who had been referred by a doctor and detected many of the early cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Idaho Public Health District.
Test results from private labs can vary widely in how long they take to come back. Express Lab sends results out to two locations outside of Idaho for testing, one with a two-day turnaround and one with a 10-day turnaround.
"We are looking for ways to have the tests done in-house. Everyone is working to get their results back," Leask said.
Delayed results are the reason that people are asked to self-isolate immediately after they are tested; by the time the results came back, the majority of the recommended 14-day period for self-isolation may have expired. The delays also slowed the ability to reach out to others who could have been infected by the person being tested, or in the same way as the person being tested, and track the possible cases of community spread.
"Once that (community spread) happens it's all on containment, and you can't contain something if you don’t know where it exists," Ahlquist said.
Cases of community spread have been confirmed in Ada, Blaine, Bingham, Canyon and Madison counties as of Wednesday afternoon.
Krell pointed out that the nasal swab samples used to test for the virus have a surprisingly high rate of false negatives — test results that incorrectly say that someone doesn't have the virus when they do.
"If I'm in the lab with a patient on a ventilator and know you've got the virus, the (nasal polymerase chain reaction) test is at least 94% accurate. It’s the ability to get a good nasal swab that decreases the sensitivity," Krell said.
One study in China found that about one in four patients with COVID-19 received negative nasal swab results, a false-negative rate similar to the initial tests for the H1N1 virus or the current fleet of rapid flu tests. The risk is reduced by testing multiple specimens from the same person, but Krell still warned against using a negative test result for the coronavirus as an excuse to ignore the other precautions in place.
The preparations that Krell and the team at EIRMC have prepared could triple the capacity of the ICU and ventilators to care for a major surge in serious cases of coronavirus. In the meantime, he said that the best advice for people unable to get tested was to act as if they were sick and follow the stay-at-home order as strictly as they can.
"That is our only tool to handle this. It’s a blunt club but that’s all we got at the moment," Krell said.