BOISE — Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday morning that Idaho will move into Stage 4 of its four-stage reopening plan from the novel coronavirus shutdown Saturday, saying the state “narrowly” met its criteria for the move.
The decision came despite data posted on the state website over the past two weeks that appears to show the state fell short of the mark for showing a decline and low numbers of new infections among health care workers. State epidemiologist Christine Hahn said the data posted each day sometimes changes later, largely due to timing issues.
Stage 4 would allow gatherings of more than 50 people, would allow nightclubs and large venues to reopen, and would allow visits to resume to patients in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities, as long as new health protocols are followed.
“We’ve taken many steps to alleviate the hardships caused by this pandemic,” Little said. But, he said, “We almost did not make it to stage 4 this week,” because some Idahoans still haven’t been practicing recommended preventive measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing and good hand hygiene. He recommended that all continue to pay close attention to those practices.
“Health care and the economy are linked,” the governor said. “Our economic rebound cannot occur without sufficient health care capacity, a healthy population, and consumer and employee confidence. The most effective way to achieve a strong rebound and keep Idaho open is for all of us to step up our personal actions to protect ourselves, our families and our neighbors and preserve the sacrifices we all made to get us here.”
Idaho is currently in Stage 3, which allows bars and movie theaters to reopen and allows for gatherings of up to 50 people, as long as social distancing can be maintained. Stage 2 permitted the reopening of dine-in restaurants, gyms and hair and nail salons; and Stage 1 allowed most retailers, houses of worship and daycares to reopen, after a statewide shutdown of all nonessential functions that extended from March 25 to April 30.
Under the state’s four-stage reopening criteria, it needs to satisfy metrics in three categories to move ahead to the next stage:
- syndromic, including emergency room visits for COVID-like symptoms and hospital admissions
- epidemiologic, including new cases and testing data
- health care, including hospital capacity and supplies and test results for infections among health care workers
The state has appeared to be on track to easily meet the criteria in the first category. The second, which requires a downward trend over the most recent reported 14-day period in new reported cases, or fewer than 20 per day on average, is in question; on Wednesday, Idaho reported 40 new cases statewide, and for three straight days, June 3-5, the state reported 57 new cases each day. But that criteria can be outweighed if testing data shows either a downward trend in positive test results over 14 days or a percentage-positive per day on average of less than 5%. That mark was met on both counts.
For the third category, health care, Idaho must be able to treat all patients without using crisis standards of care, which has been met; and meet specific targets for available hospital capacity and equipment, which are now being easily met. It must also meet targets to show a “robust COVID-19 testing program in place for at-risk health care workers.”
That requires a downward trend over the most recent reported 14-day period for new infections among health care workers, or fewer than two per day on average over the same 14-day period, and according to data the state’s posted on its coronavirus.idaho.gov website, that mark doesn’t appear to have been met.
From May 28 to June 10, Idaho saw 56 new infections among health care workers, including 12 new ones on June 5, 11 new cases reported June 6, and seven new cases reported on Wednesday. That’s an average of four new cases per day.
Hahn distributed a chart showing that the 14-day period examined ended on June 9, so it didn’t count the seven new cases on Wednesday. “We had to pull that data yesterday morning,” she said.
The figures used in the chart didn’t match what the state’s been reporting each day. Hahn said that likely was due to timing issues, but she’s looking into it. The state’s daily reports might have included cases that later were determined to have occurred earlier, she said.
“We feel like we kinda squeaked under on this one,” Hahn said. “We are concerned. We urge people to remember that to keep our economy open, we all need to do our part. The disease is still here. It continues to circulate in our state.”
Little said on Saturday, “100% of businesses will be able to reopen their doors” if they so choose. Stage 4 will take effect just after midnight, in the early hours of Saturday morning.
“Our goal all along was to meet these,” Little said in response to questions from reporters. “The last slide (regarding infections in health care workers) is the one that we were right on the edge on. … We made it, but we’re not spiking the football.”
Unlike the three earlier stages, Stage 4 doesn’t explicitly tell employers to have their employees work from home if that’s feasible for business purposes, but Little said he’s still strongly encouraging that.
“If you’ve got a workplace where … work can be done efficiently from home, you should do that,” the governor said. “It’s all about minimizing transmissible moments and the transmission.”
“At this point in time, it is really critical that everybody in Idaho be part of this team to modify their behavior,” Little said. “I am convinced that if we do that, just like after the 2009 recession, Idaho will lead the nation and the world in their economic rebound. But it is dependent upon each and every one to practice that good behavior, so that we can manage this till we either get a good therapeutic or a vaccine.”