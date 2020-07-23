POCATELLO — As Gov. Brad Little announced on Thursday that he is keeping the state in Stage 4 of his four-step reopening plan because COVID-19 cases were rapidly rising, he doubled down on his shift toward having local and regional governments respond to the pandemic.
Along his tour through four regional health districts in the state, Little stopped in Pocatello and praised the collaboration between the Eastern and Southeastern Idaho Public Health districts, whose boards of county representatives adopted tiered pandemic response plans.
"Members of these boards of health, when they signed on to this job, they didn't think they were going to have to do this. This takes leadership," Little said. "This really takes bold leadership."
The pandemic largely spared eastern Idaho with rapid case increases until lately. Since Saturday, Bonneville County's total case count alone rose by 39% with 109 new cases of coronavirus, bringing its total case count from 276 to 385, as of Wednesday night. That led Eastern health district's board to mandate face masks and ban gatherings of more than 150 people there, a week after it issued the same order in Teton County.
Little called the spread in Bonneville, along with Ada, Canyon and Kootenai counties, "concerning," but said case counts "are not the only metric by which we decide" pandemic responses.
"Our goal overall has been to slow down coronavirus spread so our health care facilities are not overloaded," Little said.
In recent weeks, a growing number of Idaho cities, counties and health districts have mandated masks. Since Teton and Bonneville's mask mandates were issued, law enforcement in both counties said they largely wouldn't enforce the orders.
Asked by a reporter how he'd prefer mask mandates be enforced, Little said "my choice was everybody does the right thing" and he called it "disrespectful" that people who don't wear masks threaten the health of those who comply with the legal mandate.
"How is it fair to everybody since the middle of March that's made a sacrifice, when we know we've got this kind of spread, to have those kinds of sacrifices lost because those people aren't following ... a regulation or ... good practice. I just think it's disrespectful."
"I know it's hard, but it's the right thing to do," Little said. "And people who don't do the right thing — how does it look to their neighbor?"
Little, who has urged mask use for months, said earlier Thursday he has no plans to issue a statewide mask mandate, but he didn't entirely rule it out.
“I doubt that very much," Little said Thursday morning in Boise. "What always works best is for us to work with the existing laws, which is the health districts, do all we can, and give them the information to do the right thing.”
Since Saturday, eastern Idaho's surge has resulted in 153 new cases — accounting for nearly one-quarter of the region's 643 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, as of Wednesday night. Daily new case counts have not risen as sharply since the weekend highs. Area health officials say that's partly because people tend to test at the beginning of the week, tests are backlogged at some labs and results take days and up to two weeks to return.
Southeast Idaho has also seen cases rise. Health district director Maggie Mann said weekly case counts between April and May fluctuated around 10 per week. She's seen that increase to over 90 at times.
"While our numbers are not as large as Ada County, Canyon County, or Kootenai County, they are, unfortunately for us, heading in the wrong direction," Mann said. Before Little's press conference, Southeastern Idaho Public Health's board of county representatives adopted its four-tier COVID-19 response plan, which does not call for a mask mandate in any risk level, as opposed to Eastern Idaho's plan, which calls for mask mandates in the second of four risk levels.
Cases continue to rise rapidly statewide. Significantly more tests have been administered, but the percentage of tests that return positive remains high, which experts say is a sign that testing isn't widespread enough to detect most cases of the coronavirus.