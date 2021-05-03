A male from Madison County in his 20s recently died from COVID-19, according to a death report email Eastern Idaho Public Health sent to news outlets Monday.
The death marks the second person in their 20s to die from COVID-19 in eastern Idaho. Only six Idahoans between age 18 and 29 have died from the infectious disease, state data shows.
The last person in their 20s who died from COVID-19 in eastern Idaho was a female from Bonneville County, whose death was publicly reported Jan. 21.
More than 90% of all 253 people who died of COVID-19 in the eight-county region under Eastern Idaho Public Health were at least 60 years old, according to the Post Register’s tracking of local death demographics.
Eastern Idaho Public Health spokeswoman Mimi Taylor declined to share more information about the young man’s death.
“Due to privacy concerns and to remain consistent with how we have handled all COVID-19 cases and deaths, we will not be sharing personal, case specific information,” Taylor told the Post Register in an email.
For the most part, deaths have declined in eastern Idaho this year. Less than eight deaths were reported each week this year except once in mid-January. In the surge last fall, almost every week brought more than 12 new reported COVID-19 deaths.
Two-thirds of virus deaths in the region came from Bonneville County, while about one-tenth came from Madison County. Males account for more than 60% of local COVID-19 deaths.