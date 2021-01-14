Citing eastern Idaho's dwindling coronavirus caseload, regional health officials on Thursday voted to repeal long-standing mask mandates in three rural counties.
Eastern Idaho Public Health's board voted unanimously at its first meeting of 2021 to rescind restrictions immediately in Lemhi County, also voting to lift mandates in Custer and Fremont counties so long as cases do not rise above the threshold of 15 active cases per 10,000 Thursday night.
Ahead of the vote, Ken Miner, departing health board member from Lemhi County, praised the public for "being patient and seeing the course."
"I would just urge our community moving forward to, even though we're in green (minimal risk level), to still stay precautious, do the right thing and be respectful of every person's right to wear a mask or to not wear a mask," Miner said.
The move to lift restrictions leaves four of eight counties here under mandates, and it is in line with the health board's previous decisions to issue, lift and re-issue restrictions in individual counties as virus caseloads rise and fall.
Thursday's vote was the first time the health board has lifted any mandates in more than a month. A rapid rise in cases beginning in mid-September, and dropping off in late December, meant many counties didn't fall below case thresholds that the board uses to determine whether to lift mandates.
In other news, Eastern Idaho Public Health on Thursday began allowing people to register to be notified and schedule an appointment once people in their vaccine priority group are able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Thursday, 9,325 first doses and 3,975 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered by medical providers in eastern Idaho, according to the health district.
Hospitals representatives told the health board their capacity continues to improve while new infections decline.
The health district reported a slight rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations this week. There were 43 eastern Idahoans hospitalized Wednesday, up from around 40 each day last week, but that number is still far below the peak of 65 virus hospitalizations in late November, district epidemiologist James Corbett noted.
"We are starting to see the regional impact of the last few weeks of the holidays, but all in all, we are managing," David Hoffenberg of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Only about eight COVID-19 patients, all on ventilators, filled beds in the hospital's 29-staffed-bed intensive care unit on Thursday. Most EIRMC staff members have received their first dose of the vaccine, which he said has led to "far less folks out sick."
Casey Jackman at Idaho Falls Community Hospital said strains on his hospital were also improving. "Luckily, we haven't seen the intensity of that (holiday) spike that we expected to see. … I hate to proclaim that it is actually over, but we're ready if we do see a delayed spike because of that."
The health district added roughly 100 cases each day over the past week, slightly up from the daily case average of 80 the first week this year. Corbett said cases have fluctuated in many counties since the last health board meeting on Dec. 17. Teton County, in particular, is seeing its caseload climb, which Corbett attributed to "the holidays" and its status as a "tourist destination."
The health district board's plan says it should issue mandates if an area exceeds 15 active cases per 10,000 people for three consecutive days, and it should repeal the mandates after an area drops below that threshold for 14 consecutive days.
Lemhi County has been below that threshold since Nov. 27, but Miner asked the health board on Dec. 17 to keep the mandate in place until after the new year. Fremont County has been below 15 active cases per 10,000 people since Dec. 24. Custer has been below since Dec. 31.
Mandates in Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties remain in place.
Two new representatives were appointed to the health board by Fremont and Lemhi counties: Blair Dance, a Fremont County Commissioner, and Leah Madsen, a Lemhi County Commissioner who is also a detective in the Salmon Police Department. Their appointments must be ratified by each board of commissioners for the eight counties in the health district, said Geri Rackow, health district director. Madsen and Dance replace Miner and Lee Miller in Fremont, respectively.
The next planned Eastern Idaho Public Health board meeting is Feb. 4. The health board may call special meetings or emergency meetings on short notice, which at least some health board members anticipate may happen with the state Legislature expected to consider rolling back the powers of public health district boards.